Hoodies4Healing Joins Arms With Rumbergers Wings in Special Free Meal for Valentine’s Day

Hoodies4Healing teams up with Rumbergers Wings 5 Star rated wings by Rumberger Wings Customers Rave about Rumberger Wings

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Valentine’s Day, skip the box of chocolates and take your sweetie for a free brunch at Houston’s newest eatery, Rumbergers Wings. Hoodies4Healing, faith-filled, 501c3 nonprofit, which is known for feeding the homeless, is collaborating with Rumbergers Wings for a special offer. Anyone who purchases a hoodie from Blessties Boutique gets a chance to win a free palate pleasing meal served on Tuesday, February 14th, from 12 to 2 p.m. Hoodies can be purchased online at WWW.HOODIES4HEALING.COM OR INSTORE at 18039 Farm to Market Road 529 Suite D, Cypress, TX.

Although new to the area, Black-owned Rumbergers Wings is creating quite a stir with 5-star reviews from satisfied foodies. Social media is buzzing with outstanding comments regarding the ambiance, the succulent food, the flavors, and top-notch service. They are one of the best wing spots in the Cypress/Houston area located at 7019 Barker Cypress Road.

Hoodies4Healing needs the support of the Houston community in their efforts to serve the most destitute in the area. These families need the basic things that all humanity deserves to survive, like food and shelter. Founder RoseMary Tucker and her team, are thankful for the support from local companies like Rumbergers to help get the word out.

Since November 2020, Hoodies4Healing has served the masses totaling over 30,000 of God’s people. Every Sunday, they set up dinner tables at 95 North Hamilton St., right across from the Star of Hope (1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002) in the adjacent parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

To purchase a unique faith message hoodie and have a chance to win a Valentine’s Day free meal, please be sure to stop by Blessties Boutique at 18039 Farm to Market Rd. 529 D, Cypress, TX 77433.

For more information, please contact RoseMary Tucker at phone: 346-462-1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or go to Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com or https://www.rumbergerswings.com/.