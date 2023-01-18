Read more about Ward Takes Oath of Office as a Georgia Parole Board Member

ATLANTA - Timothy Ward was sworn-in today as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ward, the former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, joins the five-member parole board. Board Chairman Terry Barnard administered the Oath of Office.

Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections prior to his appointment to the Board by Governor Brian Kemp. Ward replaces Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended December 31, 2022.

Ward says he looks forward to continuing his public service with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“The Parole Board has an important role in Georgia’s criminal justice system. During my tenure as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, the agency and the Board worked closely together to serve Georgia communities and keep families safe. I pledge to make informed decisions when determining which eligible offenders are deserving of parole,” Ward said.

Governor Kemp previously appointed Ward as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2019. Ward began his career with the department in 1992 at Scott State Prison as a Correctional Officer and rose to Chief of Staff in 2016.

Chairman Terry Barnard says Ward adds to a very experienced parole board.

“Tim Ward brings more experience to this Board and his decisions will enhance public safety,” Barnard stated.

Parole Board Members are constitutional officers of the state and full time employees with the responsibility of deciding which parole eligible inmates will be released on parole after serving an appropriate portion of their prison sentence. The Parole Board is authorized to grant paroles, pardons, commutations and reprieves and is the only entity in the state with the constitutional authority to commute a death sentence. Board Members are appointed by the Governor to seven-year staggered terms and confirmed by the State Senate.

More information about Parole Board Member Timothy Ward: https://pap.georgia.gov/board-members/timothy-ward

