Tax Commissioner Advises Taxpayers of 2023 Tax Season

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has announced that the 2023 individual income tax season will open on Jan. 23, 2023 coinciding with the date that the IRS will begin to process returns.

“The start of the tax season varies each year,” Kroshus said. “However, like many states, North Dakota opens filing season in conjunction with the IRS.”

Kroshus added that his office is prepared for another substantial tax season. Last year, the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner processed over 474,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns, most online.

“In 2022, 92 percent of North Dakotans filed their individual income tax returns electronically. We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file, as it is the fastest and most secure way,” said Kroshus. “Filing electronically can improve taxpayers refund process through security, accuracy and timeliness.”

There are several free tools and services offered to qualifying North Dakotans. Many North Dakotans are eligible to electronically file their taxes for free, depending on income and age. By answering a few questions online using the ND Free File tool at www.tax.nd.gov/FreeFile, taxpayers can see if they qualify to file their federal and state returns for free with certain tax software companies. Taxpayers may also utilize free tax preparation sites throughout the state. These sites are run by AARP or the IRS, and most will open in February. Details, location information, and contact information to schedule an appointment will soon be available at www.tax.nd.gov/FreeTaxPrep.

Taxpayers may also electronically file by purchasing tax preparation software or working with a tax professional.

The 2021 North Dakota Legislature created a tax relief income tax credit for residents of North Dakota. Full-year residents of North Dakota will receive a credit up to $350. For taxpayers who are full-year residents and married filing jointly, the tax credit is up to $700. More information is available at www.tax.nd.gov/SpecialSession2021.

Kroshus advises taxpayers to file early to help prevent fraudsters from claiming their refund. Taxpayers may use the Where’s My Refund? tool found at www.tax.nd.gov/Refund to track the status of their state refund.

North Dakota tax booklets and forms can be found on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov/Forms. IRS forms can be found at www.irs.gov/Forms.

The due date to file and pay 2022 individual income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov or connecting on Facebook or Twitter.

