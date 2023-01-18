Submit Release
We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution

 

After a day of simulated congressional hearings that tested their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, one North Dakota School took top honors at the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution State Finals Challenge.

The State Finals champion is the Edgeley High School team taught by Melissa Entzi. The students qualified to advance to the National Finals scheduled for April.

Nine teams from seven schools competed January 11 in the academic competition where students demonstrate their knowledge of the Constitution in simulated congressional committees and were judged by state supreme court justices, constitutional scholars, lawyers, and public officials. The schools competing and their instructors were Bismarck Century (Shannon Sorenson), Edgeley (Melissa Entzi), Kidder County (Jennifer Kallenbach), Griggs County (Christopher Kennedy), Tioga (Ryan Albrecht), Hillsboro (Elliot Rotvold) and Washburn (Keith Jacobson).

The competition was held in Bismarck. Bismarck High social studies teacher Chris Cavanaugh gave the opening address. The panel of judges tested the expertise of the classes on the six units of the "We the People: The Citizen & the Constitution" textbook: What Are the Philosophical and Historical Foundations of the American Political System? How Did the Framers Create the Constitution? How Has the Constitution Been Changed to Further the Ideals Contained in the Declaration of Independence? How Have the Values and Principles Embodied in the Constitution Shaped American Institutions and Practices? What Rights Does the Bill of Rights Protect? and What Challenges Might Face American Constitutional Democracy in the Twenty-first Century?

To compete for the state title, a school must enter teams in all six units.

The We the People Program is administered nationally by the Center for Civic Education. In North Dakota, the program is administered by Humanities North Dakota with the support of the State Legislature and the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

The competition results were announced at an awards ceremony Jan. 11. A list of all the awards and winning schools is below:

Awards of Merit-Top Scoring Unit (Class Awards)

Unit 1 – Kidder County High School

Unit 2 - Edgeley High School

Unit 3 – Kidder County High School

Unit 4 – Bismarck Century High School

Unit 5 – Edgeley High School

Unit 6 – Edgeley High School

2023 ND State We The People Champions –

Edgeley High School (teacher: Melissa Entzi)


 

 

We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution

