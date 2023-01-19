Cann-Ade® Announces USDA Organic Certification
SEC Regulation CF Offering for Cann-Ade® Corporation on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/cann-adeFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cann-Ade® Corporation
Producer of USDA Organic Cannabis Beverages
Extends Crowdfunding Offering on StartEngine
Cann-Ade® Corporation (“Cann-Ade® Corporation” and the “Company”), the exclusive producer of Cann-Ade®, the USDA Organic Cannabis-Infused Beverage brand (“Cann-Ade®”), today announced the extension of its Regulation Crowdfunding offering on the StartEngine equity crowdfunding platform, allowing investors to purchase shares of the privately-held Company which has successfully commercialized its portfolio of proprietary Cann-Ade® beverage formulations, which recently achieved USDA Organic certification. The Company believes that Cann-Ade® is among the first and only USDA organic cannabis-infused beverage products to be produced and brought to market in the U.S.
Led by its team of seasoned industry veterans who have been instrumental in developing and launching world-class brands, Cann-Ade® Corporation has established robust distributor relationships throughout the east coast since Cann-Ade®’s launch into the marketplace in March 2022. Cann-Ade®’s three proprietary flavors, Positively Peach™, Zen Lemon™, and Strawberry-Lime Sublime™, are currently featured on the shelves of over 600 U.S. retail locations, including Dunkin’ Donuts, 7-Eleven, Exxon, Food Town Supermarkets, Key Food Supermarkets, C-Town Supermarkets, Food Emporium Supermarkets, ShopRite, and many more.
“We are thrilled with the consumer demand for Cann-Ade® and the continued repeat business of our Cann-Ade® products. Since inception it has been our goal to lead the industry in consumer experience, value, and consistency, and I believe we are on track to achieve this with a clear path to profitability leading with correct unit economics and a lean operating ideology.”, stated Benjamin Mogul, CEO of Cann-Ade® Corporation.
Mr. Mogul continued, “With an accelerated increase in demand for Cann-Ade®, and the need for additional capital to support our rapid growth, StartEngine became a logical choice for a timely early-stage financing round, and we are excited about the possibilities that StartEngine offers to us.”
Cann-Ade® has received proven consumer interest within the booming Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market, which is projected to reach a value of 8.9 billion by the year 2029*. With a nearly 100% reorder rate, revenue increases of 133% month-over-month, and a nearly quadrupled retail presence projected for 2023, Cann-Ade® has generated significant brand loyalty within a short period of time and is quickly becoming a trusted and sought-after cannabis-infused beverage of choice.
The Company’s proprietary Cann-Ade® beverages have uniquely healthy ingredients including all-organic juices, triple filtered water, and USDA organic certified hemp extracts. Cann-Ade® delivers a delicious and ultra-low-calorie beverage that consumers are hailing as being “life-altering”, “the perfect alcohol-alternative,” and, “a powerful, relaxation inducing, anti-inflammatory.” “Through healthful and delicious natural ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, public third-party lab reports, and continued education around the power of cannabis, I believe that Cann-Ade® is setting a high standard for the industry.”, said Mr. Mogul.
Investors in the Company’s crowdfunding offering on StartEngine will receive equity in Cann-Ade Corporation for a minimum investment of only $249. In addition to owning equity in Cann-Ade® Corporation, investors may also take advantage of certain investment perks such as gift cards, donation pledges and more, based on the amount invested. Investments in our crowdfunding offering will not only enable us to expand Cann-Ade®’s national presence, but will also aid in the research, development, and advocacy that advances the entire cannabis industry forward as Cann-Ade continues to make philanthropic contributions to federal non-profit AMVETS and specifically to their “Heal” program.
To invest in Cann-Ade® Corporation today, visit: https://www.startengine.com/offering/cann-ade
Sources:
*According to Data Bridge Market Research: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cannabidiol-cbd-infused-beverages-market
Safe Harbor Provision
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Form C filing and related filings and submissions with the SEC.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions.
These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Benjamin Mogul
Cann-Ade Corporation
+1 954-900-7905
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Cann-Ade® USDA Organic Cannabis Beverage