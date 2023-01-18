2Morrow is Awarded $1.9 Million NIH Grant to Develop a Digital Therapeutic for Patients with Chronic Pain
Patients suffering from chronic pain need better access to scientifically tested behavioral treatments that help them improve how they function and ultimately, improve the quality of their lives.”KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Morrow, an industry leader in providing evidence-based, digital health solutions focused on behavioral interventions for chronic conditions, has been awarded a $1.9 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. Funded by NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative, the grant will support the research and development of a new digital therapeutic for patients with chronic pain to be used in primary care settings.
In the U.S. alone, over 50 million individuals suffer from chronic pain, many of them dealing with the reality that they will be living with pain for the long term. New pain treatment guidelines from the CDC call for non-pharmacological and non-opioid treatments, including recommendation for behavioral intervention. However, treatment options have not kept up with patient and provider needs. 2Morrow aims to address this critical gap in care by developing a behavioral digital therapeutic for chronic pain that is effective, easy to prescribe and use, and results in improved quality of life and provider satisfaction for patients.
“When I started my career in nursing, I saw that medical care seldom incorporated behavioral support. Even with the move to more integrated care, most patients are not receiving mental, emotional, and behavioral support for living with challenging conditions,” said Principal Investigator Jo Masterson, co-founder and CEO of 2Morrow. “This grant expands on 2Morrow’s previous work by funding critical R&D using digital therapeutics to increase access to behavioral health for those living with pain.”
Research partners at the University of Washington in Seattle have conducted two studies during Phase I of the grant project and are preparing for an upcoming clinical trial. “Patients suffering from chronic pain need better access to scientifically tested behavioral treatments that help them improve how they function and ultimately, improve the quality of their lives,” said Dr. Kari Stephens, Research Section Head in Family Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine. “Testing digital therapeutics will help us learn whether mobile app-based technologies can offer an effective way to deliver this kind of care.”
This award is funded by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the NIH under award number R44AT011593.
The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.
About 2Morrow: Founded in 2011 and based in Washington state, 2Morrow focuses on evidence-based digital programs that combine behavioral science and technology to address some of today’s largest healthcare issues including nicotine addiction, weight, stress, behavioral health concerns, and chronic pain. 2Morrow’s innovative approach to behavior modification is based on concepts from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and grew out of a collaboration with researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. With over a dozen studies and one of the few Phase III RCTs in digital health, R&D is in their DNA. 2Morrow currently works with employers, states, health plans, and public health organizations, placing programs directly into the hands of people who need them via the convenience and privacy of their smartphones. www.2morrowinc.com
