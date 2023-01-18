FEG CONTINUES TO GROW INSTITUTIONAL INSIGHT THROUGH ADDING NEW INVESTMENT ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
FEG Investment Advisors (FEG), one of the largest investment advisory firms ranked by worldwide institutional assets under advisement as of June 30, 2022 by Pensions & Investments, bolsters the company's depth of institutional knowledge through the growth and development of its investment advisory board. The board provides long-term strategic advice on investments and industry trends, strengthening FEG's portfolio decision-making and advice for clients.
— Becky Wood, FEG President & CEO
FEG is excited to announce two new advisory board members:
Anders Hall, CFA is Vice Chancellor for Investments and Chief Investment Officer at Vanderbilt University. Anders joined Vanderbilt from Duke University, where he served as head of public securities. He earned his bachelor's degree from Duke University in economics and public policy studies, going on to the Stern School of Business at New York University for his MBA in economics and finance. Prior to Duke, Anders held positions at Hewitt Investment Group (now Aon Hewitt) and Prudential Financial.
Ted Seides, CFA is the founder of Capital Allocators, an ecosystem that includes podcasts, gatherings, education, and advisory. Ted previously worked under David Swensen at the Yale Investments Office, invested directly at three of Yale’s managers, co-founded Protégé Partners, and made a famous bet with Warren Buffett. He graduated Cum Laude from Yale University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.
A tremendous thank you to McCall Cravens and Robert Durden who continue to remain on the advisory board, as well as to Jonathan Hook who is retiring after nearly nine years as CIO at Weinberg Foundation and five years serving on FEG’s advisory board.
FEG has more than 35 years’ experience providing customized solutions to clients. The advisory board adds their industry insight to the firm’s established portfolio management, operations, and research teams.
“The deep institutional knowledge of our advisory board members is a tremendous asset to FEG. Since its inception, the advisory board has provided insight on asset allocation and manager selection assisting FEG in our pursuit of an exceptional investment experience for our clients,” said FEG President & CEO, Becky Wood. “We welcome our new team members and look forward to their contributions and assistance in continuing that mission.”
The board meets four times a year and is led by FEG Head of Institutional Investments, Nolan Bean.
About FEG
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC (FEG) provides investment consulting, portfolio management, and research services to clients nationwide. Established in 1988, the independently-owned firm has approximately $70 billion in total client assets under advisement, as of September 30, 2022. FEG services include FEG Consulting, which provides traditional, nondiscretionary investment consulting services to institutions; Portfolio Management, which provides outsourced CIO and discretionary portfolio management services for institutions and financial intermediaries; and FEG Research Services, which provides traditional and alternative strategies’ investment manager research, due diligence and monitoring. For more information, visit www.feg.com.
Disclosures
Survey results as of June 30, 2022. Pensions & Investments (P&I), an independent third-party, delivers news, research, and analysis to the institutional investment market. P&I sent the survey to approximately 200 investment consultants, 66 of which responded. Participants did not pay to be included in the survey. The survey, open from September 25- Oct 21, 2022, collected worldwide institutional assets under management from investment consultants. The 66 responding investment consultants were ranked based on their institutional assets under management. FEG ranked 29 out of the 66 participants based on assets under advisement. Any ranking(s) received by FEG or its personnel are not representative of any client’s experience or FEG’s capabilities as an investment adviser and as such does not indicate any future experience or performance. FEG is not affiliated with the awarding agency and does not validate the appropriateness of the agency or its ranking.
