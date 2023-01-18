BetterWorld Technology Named Top Impact Company for 2023 by Real Leaders

REAL LEADERS®️ UNVEILS ITS 300 TOP IMPACT COMPANIES LIST OF 2023 BetterWorld Technology to be honored at Global Celebration on February 18th

We are honored to be recognized by Real Leaders alongside these other high-value-aligned companies.” — James F. Kenefick

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REAL LEADERS®️ UNVEILS ITS 300 TOP IMPACT COMPANIES LIST OF 2023

BetterWorld Technology to be honored at Global Celebration on February 18th

Real Leaders® is thrilled to announce the 300 Top Impact Companies award winners from around the world. “This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It’s encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses worldwide,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

The 2023 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from various industries with companies such as Advantage Capital, FuelCell Energy, and Outsource Access, as well as Patagonia, Danone, and Allbirds. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING.

“We are honored to be recognized by Real Leaders alongside these other high-value-aligned companies,” said James F. Kenefick, Chairman of BetterWorld Technology. “Our long-term strategic focus has been a key initiative to achieving this award, and we appreciate being recognized and selected as a leader in the Managed IT and the Cyber Security sector. We look forward to continuing to support organizations across North America that align with our B- Corp ethos and mission to enable a better world for all.”

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, a member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

LinkedIn: Real Leaders

Instagram: @Real_Leaders

Twitter: @Real_Leaders

Facebook: @RealLeadersMagazine

Hashtag: #RealLeadersImpactAwards

ABOUT BETTER WORLD TECHNOLOGY

As a founding Benefit Corporation and technology leader for the past 20 years, the mission at BetterWorld Technology has been to help our customers’ mission. From disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and managed IT services, our custom solutions and all-inclusive support keep businesses and organizations across the country moving forward. United by a passion for service and excellence, the BetterWorld Technology team is committed both to its success and to making it a better world for all.

Clutch: https://clutch.co/profile/betterworld-technology

LinkedIn: BetterWorld Technology

Instagram: @BetterWorld_Technology

Twitter: @BetterWorldTech

Facebook: @BetterWorldTech

Medium: https://betterworldtech.medium.com/