CRN Honors BetterWorld Technology’s Chris Jordan as a 2025 Next-Gen Leader Driving Innovation in IT

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, a nationally recognized leader in managed IT and cybersecurity services, proudly announces that Christopher Jordan, Regional Director, has been named to CRN®’s 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list, published by The Channel Company.

This annual honor spotlights top IT professionals under 40 who are redefining the future of the channel through bold innovation, leadership, and meaningful impact.

At BetterWorld Technology, Chris leads with vision and precision. He drives growth across regions, builds trusted partnerships, and expands the company’s managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity portfolio. His work reflects BetterWorld’s mission to deliver secure, reliable, and transformative technology while creating a measurable difference for the organizations and communities it serves.

“Chris exemplifies what next-generation leadership looks like,” said James F. Kenefick, CEO and Founder of BetterWorld Technology. “He blends strategic foresight with a relentless focus on people and performance. His ability to lead with clarity and purpose has fueled our growth and strengthened every client relationship. CRN’s recognition is both well earned and well-timed.”

The 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list, released on October 27, 2025, highlights the emerging generation of innovators driving the IT industry forward with intelligence, agility, and results.

“Being recognized by CRN is an incredible honor,” said Christopher Jordan. “At BetterWorld, we’re not just supporting technology we’re empowering progress. This recognition belongs to the entire team that works every day to keep our clients secure, connected, and ahead of what’s next.”

A Recognized Leader in IT Excellence and Social Impact

BetterWorld Technology has earned industry-wide recognition for its leadership, reliability, and impact. The company has been repeatedly honored by CRN as part of the MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists, celebrating top-performing managed service providers and technology innovators nationwide.

Beyond the IT channel, BetterWorld has been named a Real Leaders Impact Award Winner for its commitment to purpose-driven growth and sustainability, and a two-time Newsweek Most Reliable Companies honoree—recognitions that reflect its unwavering focus on trust, accountability, and long-term partnership.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is a Chicago-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving organizations nationwide. The company delivers integrated IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital engineering solutions designed to protect, empower, and accelerate growth for mission-driven organizations.

Learn more at www.betterworldtechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

