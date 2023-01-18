Erin Dullaghan Jones Branches Out as an Author & Publisher With Children’s Book Meet Johnny & Susie Grilled Cheese
EINPresswire.com/ -- No stranger to innovative marketing and PR innovation on behalf of her roster of national and local clients, along with her creative ventures as a marketing entrepreneur, Erin Dullaghan Jones announces the publication of her first children’s book, Meet Susie & Johnny Grilled Cheese, Volume 1.
This imaginative children’s book tells the tale of two grilled cheese sandwich friends who meet on school days at the bus stop and head to Tomato Soup Elementary School. After school, they always plan a new adventure and see what they can get into, which is a lot! And as the title implies, a series of volumes will be released very soon to keep all its young readers’ interests piqued and waiting for Susie and Johnny’s next edition!
The concept and story series began because of Erin’s imagination to develop a compelling, multi-part bedtime story for her children – twin girls and a son – when they were younger. Cue Susie and Johnny Grilled Cheese! Its charming storyline and graphic design caught the attention of Amazon and its Kindle edition division, and the rest, as they say, is now history. It’s currently available on amazon.com, and to learn more about these two roustabout cheese sandwiches, visit susieandjohnny.com.
And there’s more! A Susie and Johnny Grilled Cheese coloring/activity book is coming soon. Stay tuned to susieandjohnny.com and the following social channels for more information.
In.Mode Marketing, founded as a Limited Liability Company in Louisville in the spring of 2010, is a certified women-owned business recognized due to Erin’s commitment as a business owner and for her many female-owned and operated clients. “Aligning our core values – dignity, equality, collaboration, tenacity, appreciation, and respect – and becoming a certified WBENC (The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) member has been our differentiator for several years,” states Erin.
Jones has established In. Mode Publishing, officially DBA, is a division of in. Mode Marketing LLC, as an arm of her acclaimed marketing agency along with a group of established editors, illustrators, and contributors, is the official Creative Director and Author of all books which have been published. She will be published as part of the in. Mode Marketing Group.
ABOUT ERIN: Erin Dullaghan Jones’ 25+ years of professional experience began upon her graduation from Western Kentucky University as the Broadcast Coordinator and Press Officer of the ESPN X Games at ESPN, Inc., where she coordinated media appearances for all staff and participating athletes when the medium of alternative sports was emerging, then exploded, onto mainstream culture. She then joined The Kentucky Derby Festival as the Director of Publicity and Communications Manager, coordinating and hosting over 70 events each year. Whole Foods Market soon enlisted Erin as its Louisville Regional Marketing Specialist, where she planned, supervised, and executed all public relations/media relations, special events, and promotions for the brand. Next up, she was Director of Sales at Metromojo, LLC, where her supervision of sales process optimization, lead generation, qualification, contracting, and advertising performance was notable at a time when these organizations were in their infancy. Erin founded in. Mode Marketing LLC in 2010, where her in-depth knowledge of the ever-evolving marketing world is distinguished. Her strategic expertise in communications – Public Relations, Marketing, Crisis Communication, Social Media Strategy, and Event Marketing – enhances the awareness of her diverse client base, whether philanthropy or consumer goods. Erin is also an accomplished speaker and professional marketing trainer with an impressive resume of public speaking engagements at keynote events throughout the country.
