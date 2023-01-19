TODD BLANTON JOINS ALTA SMILES AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF GROWTH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local groundbreaking orthodontic care company Alta Smiles is excited to announce Todd Blanton as their newest executive vice president of growth.
Blanton, an accomplished executive, brings his decades-long expertise in management, leadership, and strategic planning and execution to Alta Smiles’ growing repertoire of orthodontic and dental care treatments. As the former V.P. of North American Sales for Ormco (an industry leading orthodontic supplier), Todd brings a wealth of experience in the orthodontic and dental industry, including building provider understanding and adoption of innovative care solutions. Additionally, Blanton has assisted several companies such as Komet USA LLC, and Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC in building effective growth strategies, generating increased revenue, and achieving record sales.
His experience in orthodontic and dental instrumentation and product manufacturing lends itself seamlessly to aiding Alta Smiles make high-quality orthodontic and oral care solutions more accessible and convenient through innovation and technology.
“I’m excited to announce my return to orthodontics as Executive Vice President of Growth at Alta Smiles. It’s an honor to join this talented team on a mission to make orthodontic care more comfortable and accessible,” says Blanton.
Alta Smiles, founded by entrepreneur Gary Giegerich, is making waves in the dental and orthodontic space with the launch of the latest, most innovative teeth alignment treatment on the market—C5 Hidden Orthodontics™.
“We are thrilled to have Todd join Alta Smiles and bring decades of expertise and strategic leadership to the company. As we continue to scale C5, broaden our technologies and treatment offerings, and expand our reach into new markets, we are excited to have someone like Todd share his knowledge and be an active participant in our growth and achieving our goals in this new year,” says Giegerich.
The innovative C5 Hidden Orthodontics is setting a new standard of truly hidden and totally comfortable smile transformations; founded on the 5 C’s—concealed, custom, comfortable, confidence, and convenience. C5 combines unmatched discreetness with Alta’s comprehensive Opti-IP™ digital treatment planning protocols and exclusive V5x™ remote patient monitoring technology. In addition, Alta Smiles’ training program allows any dental office to perform the procedure.
Blanton is enthusiastic about generating increased growth opportunities for Alta Smiles, bringing C5 Hidden Orthodontics and new technologies to the public, and creating new avenues for Alta Smiles to share their innovations on a larger scale.
“The future of orthodontics is truly hidden. Alta Smiles’ orthodontic technologies enable any dental professional to provide its proven, proprietary C5 Hidden Orthodontics treatment confidently and efficiently—it’s the only solution that comfortably straightens teeth without brackets, visible wires, or aligners. With over 2000+ finished cases, we’re beginning the journey to scale our company, introduce our exciting technology to the market, increase patient demand for orthodontic treatment, and enhance patient care,” says Blanton.
Alta Smile’s C5 Hidden Orthodontics creates a new category in orthodontic care, changing and optimizing the way patients receive care, bringing cutting-edge hidden orthodontic technology to the public. Alta Smiles has six area locations with more providers joining all the time and a bold plan for their nationwide rollout. For more information about C5 Hidden Orthodontics, visit https://www.c5ortho.com.
About Alta Smiles, LLC
Founded in 2019 and guided by a world-class board of advisors that includes leading investors and executives from the dental and healthcare industries, Alta Smiles is a technology and services company poised to transform the delivery of orthodontic care. Our unique patented and patent-pending technologies and methodologies untether comprehensive orthodontic care from the confines of the orthodontist’s office. This innovative approach enables dentists and their assistants to deliver all forms of orthodontic care, including C5 Hidden Orthodontics, with a high level of expertise and confidence. Alta Smiles is opening the door for more people to have amazing smiles.
About Alta Smiles, LLC
Founded in 2019 and guided by a world-class board of advisors that includes leading investors and executives from the dental and healthcare industries, Alta Smiles is a technology and services company poised to transform the delivery of orthodontic care. Our unique patented and patent-pending technologies and methodologies untether comprehensive orthodontic care from the confines of the orthodontist’s office. This innovative approach enables dentists and their assistants to deliver all forms of orthodontic care, including C5 Hidden Orthodontics, with a high level of expertise and confidence. Alta Smiles is opening the door for more people to have amazing smiles.
