No Mama Left Behind: Empowering Mothers with Professional Expertise and Humor

Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW, are on a mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and mental health.
“Our motto is if we can heal the moms, we can heal the world.” ”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW are on a mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and mental health. They have helped thousands of women and birthing persons recover from birth and address postpartum mental health concerns.
“Our number one goal is to heal the moms,” said Alyson Hempsey. “We not only want to empower women and birthing persons, we want them to feel understood and validated in all of their experiences in the postpartum period.”
Dr. Marcy and Alyson came together to create their podcast, No Mama Left Behind, specifically for those who are pregnant, plan to be pregnant, or recently recovering from birth. Not only that, their podcast is relatable to anyone who wants to support a pregnant or recently postpartum person.
“Our motto is if we can heal the moms, we can heal the world,” said Dr. Marcy. “We want to make sure that every woman and birthing person has all the tools they need to feel confident and in control during birth and the postpartum period.”
Pregnancy and Postpartum Topics
Dr. Marcy and Alyson are not only experts in their fields, they are moms, too. Both women have experienced the same issues during their own pregnancies and postpartum periods that their clients have come to them with, such as intrusive thoughts and pelvic floor related issues.
“Anyone who gives birth should know about these issues well before they experience them,” said Dr. Marcy. “Oftentimes, they are not discussed as part of standard care when someone is pregnant.”
With close to 80 podcast episodes and over 35,000 downloads, “there is still so much to share when it comes to pregnancy and postpartum topics,” said Alyson. Episodes include topics such as intrusive thoughts, pelvic floor rehabilitation, reproductive rights, infertility, among so many more.
Expert Guests
Dr. Marcy and Alyson strive to give their audience relevant information related to motherhood and mental health topics. “We have had some pretty incredible guests come on our show, such as authors Eve Rodsky and Angela Garbes, expert women’s rights attorney Daphne Delvaux, among so many other amazing women’s health experts,” said Alyson. “We talk about all of the things we wished we had known during our own experiences, in hopes of helping other moms out there.”
Combining Humor and Truth
As moms themselves, both Dr. Marcy and Alyson know how important it is to take care of your mental health during motherhood. According to Alyson, “laughing really is some of the best medicine out there.” And, with episode titles such as, “How not to lose your sh*t when your kid loses theirs,” and “No, that knife isn’t going to fly off the counter and hurt your baby,” they are able to discuss serious topics in a way that are relatable to women and mothers.
In addition to the podcast, both women have active social media profiles and a series of engaging and comedic videos on their respective Instagram accounts, @TheDownThereDoc and @TheHonestPeach, where they have amassed more than 25 million views.
Next Steps for Mamas
Women interested in learning more about mental and pelvic floor health have allies in Dr. Marcy and Alyson. Together they have created a community where mothers can come together to share their experiences, and ask questions without judgment, so that they can feel prepared and empowered during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
