Board of Directors Appoint Michael Hockenberry President of Chorus Call and Compunetix
I’m highly impressed with his innovative leadership”MONROEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of both Chorus Call and Compunetix are pleased to announce the appointment of longtime executive Michael Hockenberry to serve as President of both corporations. Hockenberry, who worked closely with company founder and CEO Giorgio Coraluppi for over thirty years, has been a key member of the management team and sits on the Board of Directors of both Chorus Call and Compunetix.
— Enrico Dolazza, CC/Compunetix Board Director
Hockenberry has been with Compunetix since 1988, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compunetix Federal Systems Division. Michael has over 20 years of senior management experience and an extraordinary track record of success in the competitive industry of mission communications. Under his direction, the Federal Systems Division increased sales, received numerous vendor performance awards, and obtained consistently high customer ratings.
Prior to his role as President, Hockenberry held the positions of Federal Systems Division Manager, Program Manager, Sales Account Manager, and Senior Design Engineer. “My esteem of Mike is based on my long-term acquaintance with him. During this time, I came to appreciate him both as a successful Division Manager and as a man of great integrity,” Enrico Dolazza, CC/Compunetix Board Director and Technical Vice President of Analogic Corporation, says. “More recently, I’ve had various business interactions with Mike in his new position as General Manager of the company. I’m highly impressed with his innovative leadership; a leadership fully committed to overcoming the Company’s challenges; a leadership willing to listen to outside contribution, yet capable to coalesce everybody toward clear and firm decisions; a leadership fully committed to preserving the values that have been, and must remain, at the basis of our Company.”
“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead this organization and to build upon the solid foundation established by our founder, Giorgio Coraluppi,” remarked Michael Hockenberry. “I am committed to honoring Dr. Coraluppi’s values of integrity, shared objectives, and intellectual curiosity. I have worked alongside this leadership team for many years and am excited by the opportunity to tackle the next generation of challenges we face. I look forward to building upon our success and continuing to drive growth for the company.”
The appointment of Hockenberry as President is effective immediately. The companies look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the role and the organizations.
About Chorus Call, Inc.
Chorus Call, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of teleconferencing services with headquarters in Pennsylvania and satellite offices in Canada, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, India, and South Africa. As a pioneer of high quality conferencing, Chorus Call offers a broad spectrum of audio, video, data, and web-based collaboration services. Chorus Call affords customers a full suite of standard and value-added offerings, including assisted and unassisted services, web conference control, media streaming, translation, site captions, tools for investor relations and collaboration tools including C-Meeting and Media Frame, which includes desktop sharing, application sharing, chat, annotation, file transfer and recording capabilities. For more information, visit the Chorus Call website at www.choruscall.com.
About Compunetix, Inc.
For over 50 years, Compunetix has been delivering advanced communications solutions all over the world, building and maintaining a reputation for reliability, customer service, product quality, and technological excellence that others simply cannot match. Compunetix is the leading developer of converged VoIP, voice, video, and data collaboration and conferencing applications for service providers, government, and corporate enterprise markets. Combined with world-class support and innovative professional services, Compunetix delivers the right solution, every time. For more information, contact Robert Haley, Director of Marketing, at (412) 858-6209, or visit Compunetix at www.compunetix.com.
