Carvana PPA Tour Announces 2023 Tour Schedule, Payouts
2023 Carvana PPA Tour to feature the World’s largest prize purse of $5.5 Million, host 25 events including six new markets
This is a huge step for us and is only the beginning for the Tour as we set our sights on larger events, higher prize purses, enhanced player development, and much more.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carvana PPA Tour today announced its 2023 tournament schedule and prize payouts. The 2023 tour will boast the largest professional pickleball single-season prize money purse of $5.5 million and be the first professional tour to host 25 events in a single-season.
— Connor Pardoe, PPA Commissioner and CEO
The 2023 Carvana PPA Tour schedule consists of 25 professional events, including 15 PPA Tour events, four Majors, three World Pickleball Championship Invitational events and three special events based on qualification. The Tour season started Jan. 12 in Palm Springs, California, with the Hyundai Masters where top-ranked male and female pros, Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters, each claimed the Triple Crown. Spanning across 14 states throughout the year, the PPA Tour will hit six new cities across the United States including Nashville, Seattle, and Boca Raton, Florida.
The Carvana PPA Tour will set a professional pickleball record with an initial player payout floor of $5.5 million, with additional payouts to be determined throughout the season. The $5.5 million is an 83.3% payout increase over the $3 million the organization distributed in 2022. On average in 2022, PPA Touring Pros earned $96,000 from tour payouts alone, with top athletes taking home upwards of $200,000. With the 2023 season’s prize purse increase, the Carvana PPA Tour anticipates average player earnings to increase by 63.9% in 2023.
“We are so excited to introduce our 2023 pro roster and payouts as we focus on getting bigger and better each year and solidifying the Carvana PPA Tour as the place for all things pickleball.” said PPA Commissioner and CEO, Connor Pardoe. “This is a huge step for us and is only the beginning for the Tour as we set our sights on larger events, higher prize purses, enhanced player development, and much more. It’s an exciting time for professional pickleball and the ever-evolving landscape.”
The Carvana PPA Tour will feature more than 60 top touring pros playing exclusively on the PPA circuit. The Tour has 24 top-ranked players from 2022 returning, including the No.1 male and female players, Johns and Waters. The 2023 PPA Tour roster has been strengthened with the addition of 37 top professional players, including Anna Bright, Vivienne David, Dekel Bar, Zane Navratil, and many more.
The PPA Tour is the only pickleball entity that has national broadcast rights for its tour stops across a variety of networks. Week in and week out, fans of the game will have the chance to see world-class pickleball nationally on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and on specialty networks like Tennis Channel and Fanduel TV. In 2022, the Carvana PPA Tour made history by being the first and only professional pickleball tour to air on a national TV network.
Over the last two years, the PPA Tour has joined forces with premium brands and companies across the country to establish a robust lineup of partners. The organization has signed multiple exclusive category deals with brands including Carvana, Molson Coors’ Vizzy Hard Seltzer, FILA, OGIO, Holland America, and Baird, among others. Carvana became the PPA's official Tour Title Sponsor in 2023, renaming the professional tour to the ‘Carvana PPA Tour.’
2023 Schedule (subject to change):
Jan. 12, PPA, Hyundai Masters, Palm Desert, Calif.
Feb. 1, PPA, JW Marriott Desert Ridge Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Feb. 16, PPA Major, Carvana Arizona Grand Slam, Phoenix, Ariz.
Feb. 23, PPA, Indoor National Championships, Lakeville, Minn.
March 9, PPA, Florida Open, Holly Hill, Fla.
March 16, WPC Invite, Austin Open, Lakeway, Texas
April 5, PPA, Selkirk Red Rock Open, St. George, Utah
April 20, PPA, San Diego Open, San Diego, Calif.
May 4, PPA, North Carolina Open, Charlotte, N.C.
May 18, PPA Major, Acrytech Atlanta Open, Atlanta, Ga.
May 25, PPA, Selkirk Texas Open, Dallas, Texas
June 8, PPA, Select Medical Orange County Cup, San Clemente, Calif.
June 22, WPC Invite, Nashville Open, Nashville, Tenn.
July 13, PPA, Baird Denver Open, Denver, Colo.
July 27, PPA, Seattle Open, Seattle, Wash.
Aug. 3, PPA, Takeya Showcase, Newport Beach, Calif.
Aug. 16, PPA, Tournament of Champions, Brigham City, Utah
Aug. 24, WPC Invite, Kansas City Open, Kansas City, Mo.
Sept. 7, PPA Major, Baird Wealth Management Cincinnati Open, Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 5, PPA, Guaranteed Rate PPA Championships, Las Vegas, Nev.
Oct. 12, Qualification, CIBC Cup (USA vs World) Florida Boca Raton Park, Boca Raton, Fla.
Oct. 25, PPA Major, Pickleball World Cup, Dallas, Texas
Nov. 16, PPA, Hertz National Championships, Orlando, Fla.
Nov. 30, Qualification, PPA FINALS, San Clemente, Calif.
Dec. 14, Qualification, PPA All-Star Week at MGM, Las Vegas, Nev.
About Carvana PPA Tour:
The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, the Carvana PPA Tour is owned and operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to PPATour.com. See Pro Player Profiles and follow us on social Twitter Instagram YouTube Facebook LinkedIn.
About Pickleball.com
Pickleball.com is the online home for the combined data, content, and expertise of the largest entities in pickleball: the Carvana PPA Tour, the competitive circuit for the best professional players in the world and the host of 25 events at top venues across the country; Pickleball Tournaments and Pickleball Brackets, leaders in tournament software delivering a next-generation experience for events, leagues, and ladders; TopCourt, the premier provider of online pickleball and tennis instruction, and Pickleball Central, the leading pickleball e-commerce platform with gear for people of all ages and levels. Officially launched in October 2022, Pickleball.com’s next evolution will be announced in early 2023 and will feature exciting upgrades, including a mobile app, expanded player features, and brand-new fan engagement opportunities. For more information and to sign up for free, visit Pickleball.com.
