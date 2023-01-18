Founders Legal® grows Entertainment Practice Group and expands with new office serving Nashville, Tennessee

Aaron C. Rice, Chair, Founders Legal Entertainment Practice Group Chase Neely, Senior Counsel at Founders Legal

Award-winning Corporate and Intellectual Property law firm, Founders Legal®, expands to Nashville, names Aaron C. Rice Chair of Entertainment Practice Group.

As a songwriter and producer who has walked the same path as many of our clients, I strive to bring a unique and creative perspective to my legal practice.” — Aaron C. Rice

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal announces the opening of its new office located in the heart of Music City, Nashville, Tennessee. The team at Founders Legal provides corporate, patent, and intellectual property legal services to entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, creatives, and innovators. The firm looks forward to helping the Nashville community protect and grow their ideas and businesses.

In conjunction with the opening of the Nashville office, Founders Legal is also growing its Entertainment Practice group. This dynamic group focuses on providing legal counsel to clients in media, sports, and entertainment industries. As part of this expansion, Aaron C. Rice was named the Chair of the Entertainment Practice Group and Managing Attorney of the Nashville office, and Attorney Chase Neely has been added as Senior Counsel.

“Chase and I are both thrilled to merge our existing practices with the first class team at Founders Legal. I’m honored to be named Chair of the Entertainment Group and Managing Attorney of the Nashville office. As a songwriter and producer who has walked the same path as many of our clients, I strive to bring a unique and creative perspective to my legal practice, which encompasses a range of entertainment law, intellectual property law, and transactional legal services structured for the entertainment industry,” stated Aaron C. Rice.

Aaron has a proven track record and his experience extends beyond legal expertise, providing his clients a deep understanding of the entertainment industry through his own success as an award-winning musician and songwriter. Prior to establishing his legal practice, Aaron received recognition as an award-winning, Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer. He was signed to both major and independent publishing companies, penned multiple Billboard chart-topping singles, and received numerous ASCAP and SESAC radio awards as a songwriter.

Aaron’s deep understanding of the entertainment industry’s unique legal framework allows him to serve a diverse group of clients from independent to major label artists, musicians, record labels, artist management companies, coaches, athletes, authors, photographers, business startups and more.

“Nashville is a city of dreamers and not just in the music or entertainment spaces. The team at Founders Legal brings professional skills in intellectual property, trademark, and corporate law, and we are dedicated to supporting Nashville's entertainment community as well as the thriving community of entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses in their efforts to succeed,” said Chase Neely.

Chase is an Entertainment and Corporate Attorney focusing on business affairs solutions for creatives and startups. He works with book and music publishing companies, artist and author management companies, tech startups, recording artists, songwriters, athletes, actors, and authors, including two New York Times Bestselling authors, allowing each the capacity to express their creativity and vision across all media.

About Founders Legal

Founders Legal® (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm based in Atlanta, USA, that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, and Data Privacy Law. Founders Legal is composed of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. Founders Legal is dedicated to creating, utilizing, and continually iterating upon the latest software, technology, and processes to maximize efficiency and provide uncompromising value to its clients.

To learn more about Founders Legal, visit the firm's website at FoundersLegal.com