Mext B2B Metaverse announces Semiconductor Day to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2023
We organize this livestream to bring together big players in the Semiconductor industry, and share on Semiconductor trends in 2023.
We are delighted to host the Semiconductor Livestream Day, which is our second event of 2023. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn, network and more...”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Semiconductor livestream events to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Semiconductor ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2023 for Semiconductor.
Semiconductor 2023 is a livestream day organized by Mext B2B Metaverse on January 25th, 2023, aiming to make Embedded Community stay updated and gain insights about the latest IPs, chips developments, packaging as well as chip manufacturing trends. In addition to exhibitors from established companies and startups driving innovations in the semiconductor and microelectronics sector, the agenda offers highly skilled speakers to share their knowledge about the market, disruptive technologies of the future and latest product trends as well as opportunities for matchmaking and networking.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Semiconductor development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive to Semiconductor Product Trends, Go to Market Trends, Technologies to support manufacturing.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Semiconductor industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6965609686649688064/about/
To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link https://must.link/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=en&v2=true
To own your stand or your showroom at Mext B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at contact@mext.app .
This stand will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the stand of Secure IC and Trasna, our exhibitors:
https://mext.app/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO028
https://mext.app/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO220
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“We are delighted to host the Semiconductor Livestream Day, which is our second event of 2023. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn more about this field, and to network, build relationships, find partners, investors, prospects…”
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
To access the event page on Mext website https://www.mext.app/exhibition/51/event/03937a3f-fe52-4265-93f4-1755cf7eacbc
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to contact@mext.app
To create your avatar https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars
To load Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
[Event Teaser] Semiconductor Day - Livestream January 25, 2023