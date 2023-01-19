HAPevolve announces XFERALL partnership to help hospitals and patients find behavioral health services and placement
Demand for behavioral health resources has increased over the last several years, but there are not enough services available to meet the need.
Partnering with XFERALL will help us to connect our members with tools to reduce the time it takes for patients to be transferred from hospitals to other behavioral health care providers.”HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S., January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAPevolve announced an industry partnership with XFERALL (pronounced Trans-fer-all) to help hospitals reduce wait times for behavioral health patients, reduce strain on hospital emergency departments, and eliminate hours of staff time needed for the process of transferring behavioral health patients.
Through its industry partner program, HAPevolve—a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania—connects Pennsylvania hospitals with services and vendors that can help improve their operations.
“HAPevolve is uniquely positioned to hear the challenges facing Pennsylvania hospitals, including how difficulties connecting patients with behavioral health services are straining emergency departments and delaying needed care for patients,” said Joe Tibbs, HAPevolve president. “Partnering with XFERALL will help us to connect our members with tools to reduce the time it takes for patients to be transferred from hospitals to other behavioral health care providers.”
Demand for behavioral health resources has increased over the last several years, but there are not enough services available to meet the need. More patients are arriving in crisis at the emergency room, where the primary focus is to stabilize patients and transfer them to appropriate care settings. Visibility and access to easy, appropriate discharge or transfer options is limited, which leads to the inefficient allocation of significant space, resources, and staff time to identify a transfer solution.
“We’re excited to partner with HAPevolve to bring our innovative platform to Pennsylvania to reduce wait times for essential behavioral health care,” said Nathan Read, CEO, XFERALL. “Too many patients in crisis are waiting too long for care. We know that outcomes are better when patients’ care is not delayed and is accessible in their community. In partnership with XFERALL works to deliver solutions that address the serious challenges of crowded emergency departments, clinician burnout, and delays in care.”
XFERALL is a real-time, national behavioral health network that proactively matches patient needs to facility capabilities, connecting health care professionals to nearby facilities with the resources to meet patients’ specific needs. The platform can be implemented with any hospital and crisis response operation to convert the transferring of behavioral patients into a completely digitally streamlined process. Community-based clinicians also can exchange relevant clinical information after a patient is discharged from an inpatient facility to coordinate follow-up treatment and home-based supports.
Health care facilities and states that have implemented the XFERALL solution have seen faster patient transfers and better patient care. Health care organizations have experienced lower costs and an 86% reduction in patient transfer times on average. Patient transfers coordinated via the XFERALL platform experienced an additional 25% decrease in 2022 compared to 2021 demonstrating consistent improvements expediting patient transfer intake process.
Long emergency department stays are more common for patients needing behavioral health treatment than for patients with other diagnoses and conditions. Patients who need acute psychiatric care often wait in hospital emergency departments for three to five days or longer before they can be admitted to an inpatient behavioral health facility, according to a September 2021 article published in NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery.
ABOUT XFERALL
Based in Austin, Texas, XFERALL a national network developed by clinicians who work with hospitals, law enforcement, mobile behavioral health crisis teams, and community mental health agencies to accelerate the patient transfer process so patients access clinically appropriate care faster. XFERALL is a real-time, national behavioral health network that proactively matches patient needs to facility capabilities, connecting health care professionals to nearby facilities with the resources to treat patients’ specific conditions. The platform can be implemented with any hospital and crisis response operation to convert the transferring of behavioral patients into a completely digitally streamlined process. For more information, visit XFERALL.com.
About HAPevolve
HAPevolve identifies and creates valuable partnerships with businesses that serve the health care community. Through industry and endorsed partner negotiations, HAPevolve offers members of the Pennsylvania hospital and health care community unique benefits and discounts on innovative solutions that are attractive to patients, increase retention in a competitive market, and improve physician satisfaction. HAPevolve is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
