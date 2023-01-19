Re-Source Partners Provides Customers with Secure Depot Services
Enhanced security protocols provide businesses a safe and secure process for ITAM deployment.TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re-Source Partners, a rapidly growing IT Asset Management Services company, announced today the expansion of its hardware depot services emphasizing a higher prioritization on device and data security.
As businesses continue to highlight efficiencies and security surrounding their IT hardware management and deployment processes, Re-Source Partner's expanded depot services provides the resources, experience, and solutions to address these concerns.
Their recently expanded warehouse provides clients with secure areas for the storage, configuration, staging, and deployment of their equipment. Clients even have the option to have their own dedicated, secure space within the depot, complete with security cameras and restricted access requiring badge and password entry.
"Most businesses often overlook endpoint security. Data and hardware security are our top priority," said Gary Sippl, Business Development Executive at Re-Source Partners. "Our secure depot services function like a safe room for customers' hardware imaging and storage. Our lock-down approach is extremely important to companies with stringent compliance and regulation standards for prioritizing security."
"Companies focused on growth need to have a safe, secure solution when it comes to their distribution of IT assets," said Mike Loria, President of Re-Source Partners. Over the years, Re-Source Partners has responded to the demands of their customers – growing and evolving for over 20 years to become a top, trusted IT asset management company. "We have perfected our process, incorporating security in every aspect of our business, making our depot services seamless and efficient – alleviating the operational and hardware management burden from our clients," Loria said.
Re-Source Partners helps their customers achieve IT cost efficiency and manage risks through secure IT Asset Management (ITAM) and Hardware Asset Management (HAM) services.
About Re-Source Partners: Re-Source Partners is the leading managed services provider for IT asset management. Offering a unique solution integrating digital transformation with lifecycle services, Re-Source Partners delivers the right skills, processes, technology, and facilities to meet each client’s needs enhancing ITAM performance, service, security, compliance, and savings for global and U.S. enterprises
https://www.re-sourcepartners.com/
