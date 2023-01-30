Midsommar Meets White Lotus in Debut Supernatural Thriller
THE ISLAND MOTHER by Jon Cohn
An intriguing supernatural thriller with lots of horror elements, keeping THIS reader flipping pages till the very end.”UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supernatural cult horror meets claustrophobic island drama in The Island Mother, from author Jon Cohn.
— Book reviewer
Leigh Ramos is a woman on the run from her own life. After barely escaping from a toxic relationship with a drug dealer, emotionally codependent Leigh decides to start her life over somewhere far from the hills of Kentucky. She feels inexplicably drawn to Hawaii, where she manages to land a job in an exclusive resort. At first, it almost seems too good to be true, and as one might suspect, it is.
Supernatural horrors start manifesting all around Leigh and her new co-workers, and soon she starts having disturbing nightmares of impossible creatures calling out to her. To make matters worse, Leigh’s violent ex-boyfriend is close on her tail, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. Trapped in the midst of all these dangers, Leigh can’t help but fall back on old habits. She finds comfort in the arms of her new boss, an upbeat hospitality manager who seems almost too perfect. In order to survive paradise, Leigh will be forced to learn from her past mistakes, otherwise she will be doomed to repeat them.
The nuance and detail Cohn injects into his gripping narrative is beyond compare. From authentic Hawaiian culture to subtle differences in the speech patterns of Cohn’s distinct and memorable characters, readers will find themselves deeply immersed in the simultaneously beautiful and horrifying story.
Cohn’s mastery of horror is pervasive throughout the novel. The beautiful tropical setting paired with the darkness lurking just beneath the surface creates for an eerie, bone-chilling atmosphere that blurs the line between what’s real and what’s not. “The creep factor of this book is so well written at times I found myself spooked out in broad daylight!” said one Amazon reviewer.
The Island Mother is the perfect read for fans of cult horror like Midsommar, White Lotus-esque island drama and even readers just looking for a serpentine, gripping story where even the most beautiful people are hiding horrifying secrets.
“An edge-of-your-seat page-turner!"
"An intriguing supernatural thriller with lots of horror elements, keeping THIS reader flipping pages till the very end!"
"You don't want to miss out on this captivating horror novel from Jon Cohn. Reminiscent of books from Grady Hendrix and the like. I loved it!”
“If you're in the mood for a horror story this novel will not disappoint. I couldn't put it down and when I did I couldn't wait to get back in. It had a GRIP on me to the end and the end.”
The Island Mother is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Jon has been a member of the games community since 2016, designing narrative-focused horror experiences like Grind House, and having the absolute joy of contributing to his favorite franchises like Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Jon is the author of several short horror stories, all available on Amazon and Kindle Unlimited. He lives in San Diego with his incredibly supportive wife Delaney, and two little monsters named Gizmo and Luna. Visit https://www.joncohnauthor.com.
