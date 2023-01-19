Jennifer King joins Kleinschmidt Associates as Talent Management Business Partner
Seasoned professional with more than 20 years of industry experience
Kleinschmidt recognizes the importance of investing in Talent Management programs because, quite simply, developing our people is a core value that deserves focus and priority”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer King, PE, SPHR as a Talent Management Business Partner.
Jennifer is a human resource professional with a background in engineering and a passion for seeing people reach their career goals. In her role, Jennifer will manage the processes for growing people through employee development, training, feedback, and coaching. Jennifer’s responsibilities include ensuring that employees at Kleinschmidt understand career paths as she works with managers to develop programs to help employees achieve their career goals.
“Kleinschmidt recognizes the importance of investing in Talent Management programs because, quite simply, developing our people is a core value that deserves focus and priority”, says Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources at Kleinschmidt. “Jennifer’s unique experience and dedication to talent management make her an excellent addition to the team. Her impact in evolving Kleinschmidt’s talent management initiatives has already been felt across the organization.”
“I am so pleased to be working with Kleinschmidt employees, already a very talented bunch”, says Jennifer King, Talent Management Business Partner at Kleinschmidt. “Kleinschmidt is dedicated to employees in so many ways; investing career development and professional growth is just one priority.”
Jennifer is an active board member and committee co-chair of the Portland chapter of the Women in Environment (WIE), a non-profit organization that furthers professional development and opportunities for women in the environmental field. She holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering and political science from North Carolina State University and a master’s in environmental management from Duke. She is a registered Professional Engineer in Washington and Oregon, a certified executive coach from Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute, and holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) credential from Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI).
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About WIE:
Women in Environment (WIE) was founded in 2009 in Portland, Oregon. Today, WIE is a registered 501(c) non-profit organization with chapters in Portland, Seattle/Puget Sound, and San Francisco Bay Area, California, branches.
