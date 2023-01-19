Award-winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, announces her publicity schedule planned for January 2023 markets
Wendy was taught to use an artist’s eye for home design at an early age. Translating her client’s personality and tastes with graceful function and ease, she designs each room to be a stunning cohesion to the home.
Award-winning Interiors, and Kitchen & Bath Designer, Wendy Glaister, founder of Wendy Glaister Interiors specializes in luxury design.
Jan 29th LVMKT panel will feature four powerful and successful interior designer businesswomen who will share their expert advice through their shared experiences.
Award-winning Interiors, and Kitchen & Bath Designer, Wendy Glaister, announces her publicity schedule with a variety of events and tours - not to be missed.
Serena Martin, founder of 24/7 Creative Agency, and Wendy’s publicist shared, “Wendy is looking forward to collaborating with manufacturing brands, and market centers to leverage her immense talents and abilities to create original content while engaging audiences. Wendy’s jam-packed winter market schedule includes partnering with leading design experts to deliver insightful education, as well as a multi-events program developed in partnership with Interior Design Society (IDS)." This partnership with IDS includes several events planned at Las Vegas Market (January 29- February 02, 2023), as well as at NKBA’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) (January 31 - February 02, 2023), whose trade shows are co-locating in Las Vegas, NV for 2023.
Kicking off the excitement taking place at Las Vegas Market, Wendy will host contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living’s “Sunday Brunch at Market” event and will offer a welcome address to event guests and IDS’s Designer Experience tour members as their official tour host. Armen Living’s brunch-style designer mixer will include delicious brunch bites and mimosas on Sunday, January 29th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Armen Living’s 10,000 square foot showroom at World Market Center in Bldg B, Space B759. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared, "We are excited to work with Wendy as our event host and to kick off 2023 by debuting more than 100 new styles. Welcoming our new and existing customers to see our designs at Las Vegas Market will be a great feeling as our design and marketing teams have been hard at work creating unique and modern styles from across all our product categories.”
Wendy’s first educational speaking engagement and Part 1 of a 2 Part series - “Finding the Truth Through All The Chaos” will feature leading interior design experts Kimberly JOI McDonald, Founder, Owner & CEO of Designing JOI, LLC; Laura Muller, Owner, Principal, Interior Designer and Creative Director of Four Point Design Build; and Lori Miller, owner of LGC Interior Design, as the panel moderator.
“Finding the Truth Through All The Chaos” panel discussion will focus on delivering expert advice from four powerful and successful interior design businesswomen through their shared experiences on how they have stayed true to themselves while navigating and thriving design chaos. The panel will take place on Sunday, January 29th from 4:00-5:00 pm in Las Vegas Design Center Seminar Room, in Building A, space A240, and is developed in partnership with Interior Design Society (IDS) and International Market Center’s Las Vegas Market for 1 CEU credit and is free to attend.
Followed by a Part 2 group mentoring discussion where interior design experts Kimberly JOI McDonald, Laura Muller, Lori Miller, and Wendy Glaister will offer mentoring, coaching, and encouragement on the topic of “Practical Tools for Success in Interior Design”. This session takes place on Monday, January 30th from 2:30 - 3:30 pm in Las Vegas Design Center Seminar Room, in Building A, space A240, for 1 CEU credit and is free to attend. For more info and to RSVP to these discussions visit: LVMKT.com/events.
Kimberly Porter, International Market Centers, Senior Programming Manager shared, “The opportunity to learn from tastemakers is a key element of Las Vegas Market programming. We are honored to partner with Wendy and her fellow panelists and the team at IDS to present engaging and smart programming for the design community this winter.”
On Sunday, January 29th from 4:00 - 5:00 pm Wendy will also partner with Norwalk and Interior Design Society (IDS) for an intimate fireside chat to dive into “Making Your Bottom Line Brighter!” This event will feature a casual conversation with Caroline Hipple, President of Norwalk Furniture, where they will share how Norwalk's Trade Program works and how it benefits designers. Wendy will include her own experience partnering with her local Norwalk furniture dealer and how she has achieved increased revenue streams through their partnership. This fireside chat discussion will be held in Norwalk's showroom at Las Vegas Design Center, Building A, space A214.
For the second half of Wendy’s winter market tour, during NKBA’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) on Tuesday, January 30th from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Wendy and Interior Design Society (IDS) will kick off and celebrate the second rendition of their KBIS Designer Experience. Wendy returns to host the first day of IDS’s two-day designer tour experience which includes a three-hour block of exhibitor tours to visit: Richelieu Hardware, Vent-A-Hood, THOR Kitchens, Zip Water, Infinity Drain, House of Rohl, Trone -Toilets & Bidets, Tulip Cooking Co., Caesarstone. Hacker Custom Kitchens and Cabinetry will close out Wendy's tour by hosting a special lunch & learn session from 12:00-1:00 pm.
IDS' 2023 KBIS Designer Experience will bring (40) tour guests for personalized connections to visit exhibitors and helps each brand to meet interior designers who are new to the world of Kitchen & Bath Design. Each tour stop will allow for a brand presentation by each of the (10) selected KBIS exhibitors' who will offer a (15) minute tour of their company's products, features, and benefits.
On Wendy's second day at KBIS, on Wednesday, February 01, she will deliver a featured presentation presented in partnership with NKBA & Modenus Media at 12:00 pm in KBIS’ Design Milk Lounge, Booth N1557 inside the ICFF Pavilion. Wendy’s presentation topic, “Creative Collaboration for Diversifying Your Design Business” focuses on navigating today’s working challenges by creating collaborations to diversify your design business. Covering how aligning with kitchen & bath retailers and skilled tradespeople can build powerful relationships that may create significant revenue streams.
Wendy’s key collaborators that help her to diversify her business are Fabricator, Jim Hulstrom, Purestone; Supplier, Shawn Rawlins from Abe's Discount Plumbing; and Cabinet Craftsman Manos Zacharias of VPM Cabinets. Each of Wendy's key collaborators will be present at her presentation to allow for an easy flow of ideas and to allow for conversation with attendees in order to share more about how this business model works.
Wendy shared, “I feel so honored to have been given these incredible opportunities and to share some of my experience in interiors and kitchen & bath design to support our design community. Working with manufacturers Armen Living, Norwalk Furniture, and the executive teams at IDS, IMC’s Las Vegas Market, NKBA’s Whitegood Agency, and Modenus Media, has been my absolute honor and I’m excited for January markets to begin!”
Interiors and Kitchen & Bath Designer, Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors | Follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors
Wendy Glaister is the founder and principal of her namesake design studio in Northern California and works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazin and Las Vegas Market.
Throughout her career, she has been awarded several design awards, including the ASID ANDYZ Award for Best Commercial Space 2022 & Luxury Residential Bath in 2020. To support her design community Wendy is a frequent featured guest speaker, presenter, and design-trend expert. She proudly served as President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID in 2019. Wendy also regularly hosts and produces exclusive design tours at KBIS, SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, and the SF Fall Show.
About Interior Design Society
The Interior Design Society (IDS) is one of the country’s largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry. We’re a group of like-minded professionals interested in broadening their network, professional development, and continued education. IDS offers its members a place to belong within a supportive and welcoming design community through local chapters nationwide and even a Virtual Chapter! For more information, visit https://interiordesignsociety.org.
About Las Vegas Market
Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market’s diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The next Las Vegas Market runs January 29 – February 2, 2023, at World Market Center Las Vegas. Registration for the winter 2023 Las Vegas Market is open now at LasVegasMarket.com.
About the National Kitchen & Bath Association and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) is the not-for-profit trade association that owns the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the largest kitchen and bath show in North America. With nearly 50,000 members in all segments of the kitchen and bath design and remodeling industry, the NKBA has educated and advised the industry since it was founded in 1963. The NKBA’s mission is to inspire and support the kitchen and bath industry through community, events, learning and professional certifications. For more information, visit www.nkba.org or call 1-800-THE-NKBA (843-6522). KBIS and NKBA are registered trademarks of the National Kitchen & Bath Association.
SERENA MARTIN
24/7 Creative Agency
serenamartin247@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Other