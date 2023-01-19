Award-winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, announces her publicity schedule planned for January 2023 markets

Wendy was taught to use an artist’s eye for home design at an early age. Translating her client’s personality and tastes with graceful function and ease, she designs each room to be a stunning cohesion to the home.

Award-winning Interiors, and Kitchen & Bath Designer, Wendy Glaister, founder of Wendy Glaister Interiors specializes in luxury design.

Jan 29th LVMKT panel will feature four powerful and successful interior designer businesswomen who will share their expert advice through their shared experiences.

Join Wendy and Norwalk as they dive into "Making Your Bottom Line Brighter!"