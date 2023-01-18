Prominent art collectors liquidate their collections of Aboriginal, Indigenous, & Religious art via Kings Auctions Inc.
Rare collections curated over a lifetime.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM Pacific time, two prominent collectors will begin to showcase their private art collections managed by Kings Auctions Inc. Las Vegas and Kings Auctions Inc. Austin through Live Auctioneers.
This first installation is an introduction to the monumental Aboriginal, Indigenous, and Religious art collections that were curated over the lifetime of collector Timothy Koock from Fredericksburg Texas. The remaining and the majority of his collection will consist of over 200 lots and be offered at auction on March 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM Pacific time.
Timothy Koock, owner of Woolsacks, who created and operated the only burlap sack making company in the country, was an avid collector of Aboriginal, Indigenous, and Religious artifacts. He was an ordained minister and a monk and participated in many religious retreats which is reflected so visibly in his collections.
The collector obtained most of his collections through auction at Sotheby’s and Christie’s but they are now being offered by Kings Auctions Inc. Many items will include provenance, appraisals, and dates and catalog numbers of original wins with the prior auction houses.
Koock's lots will include Pre Columbian, Aboriginal Ritual Ware, Indigenous Art, Santos Cage dolls, and Religious Art. The collector's most notable pieces in the first phase of his sale can be found in lots 201, 202, and 207.
Lot 201 features a Reliquary Guardian Figure (Mbulu Ngulu) from the Kota People. The significance of this piece reflects the use of guardian figures to protect and identify the revered bones of family ancestors. The Kota believed that the relics of important men and women retain power after death, providing protection and good fortune to an individual's descendants.
Lot 202 offers a Dan Spoon Ceremonial Ladle (Wakemia) from Liberia. These large ceremonial ladles are carved to honor a particular Dan woman from each village quarter who has distinguished herself among her fellow women by generosity and hospitality. At special feasts, she dances with the ladle and directs the distribution of rice to those assembled. An elderly honoree passes the ladle and the honor on to the one she sees fit as a successor. This page of spoons shows some of the less common types, in which the handle takes the form of hips and legs. The form honors women as the source of food and life itself. Refrences: Sotheby's Sale 7795, Lot 60: and Hubert Goldet Collection. Lot 233.
Lot 207 features a Santos Cage Doll. Originally, Santos were created for use as in-home altars. They were needed in small villages that did not have a priest, as well as for when it was not possible to travel to church, such as during times of war. Their development flourished in Europe in the 1700's and 1800's, primarily due to wars. This particular piece depicts the Virgin Mary with her "halo" overhead.
Our Las Vegas Collector, the estate of Sonia Rivelli Jiavis, was once a high society antiques store owner on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Her store, Wallace and Jiaris Antiques, thrived in the city known for its luxury living, until she retired in 2020 and relocated to Las Vegas Nevada.
Notable lots include (lot 25) a complete set of Royal Crown Old Imari dinnerware with a total of 112 pieces including a cigarette box with lighter. A 31 piece Spode Delft Marked Dining set (lot 26) and a very rare vintage Chanel bag with ribbon detail (lot 158).
More information about the events, or inquiries as to the full scope of services provided by Kings Auctions Inc., can be gained by contacting any of the twenty two Kings Auctions Inc. locations across the USA.
For media or business inquiries contact Kings Auctions Inc. main office at 800-524-1032.
