Psychologist Dr. Rebecca Thomas to be Featured on Close Up Radio

When we struggle with emotional difficulties, life challenges, and mental health problems most of us will seek out a Licensed Counselor, Social Worker, or Psychologist to help us work through our issues. Although, therapy provides many benefits, it can sometimes take years to unlock trauma wounds, and it is sometimes difficult to open up our emotional scars to someone we may not feel totally comfortable with. Frankly, sometimes, the root of our trauma remains unknown to us, making talk therapy largely ineffective. Luckily, today some of the best mental health providers are not just relying on talk therapy anymore but are integrating holistic and alternative techniques with astounding results that are healing us mind, body, and soul.

Dr. Rebecca Thomas is a Clinical Psychologist, Health Service Provider, Play Therapist, and EEG Neurofeedback provider, who also held licenses in years past as a Professional Counselor and Marriage and Family Therapist in the state of Virginia. “Talk therapy has its limitations not only because you are reliving your emotional pain by often repeatedly telling your story, but in my experience, it is simply not sufficient on its own to effectively heal trauma. We are living in times of high anxiety exacerbated by the pandemic, domestic and global upheaval, a recession, and war. As a result, most of our children are deeply wounded and feeling isolated. In fact, the impact of trauma is so tremendous a child can be negatively impacted in utero. Significant stressors on Mom can negatively impact her baby, so children’s systems, and most importantly, brain development may be impaired from early on. Very often, the children we see diagnosed with severe behavioral and emotional problems fall into the category of what experts such as Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk would call Developmental Trauma. When injury is preverbal, there is no conscious knowledge of damage done.”

Fortunately, Dr Thomas has the perfect antidote through her highly regarded work in neurofeedback, which is highly effective, not only for adults, but for children, as well. She has worked with children under the age of two.

Early on in her career, Dr. Thomas began to feel disillusioned with when she noticed how children with severe behavioral and emotional issues were heavily medicated, but with minimal progress being made. Despite having work in the field for several years as a counselor, marriage and family therapist and clinical psychologist, including training in psychiatric units, she had never heard of Neurofeedback; she was actually introduced to this modality through one of her clients in her private practice. After taking note of his progress in only a short time, her client reported back that Dr. Lanny Fly, a Neurofeedback practitioner of many years, was gracious enough to off to meet with her and make recommendations for training and mentorship.

Dr. Thomas was trained in the method developed by Physicist Siegfried Othmer and his wife Sue, who continue their research to this day. In their work, they have discovered that by providing an infrared low frequency signal (ILF) that is essentially ‘witnessed’ by the brain through a complex system of visual, tactile and auditory feedback provided to the client, we get excellent results. Children in particular love to come for Neurofeedback, as they can engage in video-like games or movies. Dr. Thomas uses play therapy with children as an easy way to assess issues and progress made; all enjoyable to kids. Adults often comment about getting a ‘brain massage’.

As the brain ‘learns’, the client experiences improved self-regulation of emotions and symptoms for such issues as seizures, trauma, irritability, anxiety, panic attacks, autism, dementia, ADD, depression and insomnia, to name only a few. Neurofeedback is also used to help athletes, executives, and other high achievers sharpen their mental and physical capabilities. This is known as ‘peak performance training.’

Dr. Thomas has helped hundreds of clients with remarkable success over the past 15 years of providing Neurofeedback to clients. She has a full schedule always and is working with counseling students attending Iowa universities who are planning to pursue licensure. As they see the benefit of Neurofeedback in the patients they treat, they are encouraged to consider adding this to their practice, as well.

After many years of talk therapy and Neurofeedback training, Dr. Thomas has continued to research more holistic practices that will improve our mental health. It is important to understand that we are body/mind/spirit; all must be addressed for optimal health. For example, we had thought in the past that Serotonin was ‘housed’ in the brain. Antidepressants were developed with the theory that there was a depletion of Serotonin in the brain, so SSRIs were designed to keep more of this chemical in the brain to alleviate symptoms. More recent research shows that most of our Serotonin is in our gut, so affecting a change in symptoms points to healing the gut and gut permeability issues. The gut/brain connection is crucial and the ‘dialogue’ between the gut and brain is fascinating. Our American diet is overall problematic and is referred to as SAD; the ‘Standard American Diet.”

In addition to self-care through diet, Dr. Thomas also strongly urges us to manage our stress through exercise, socializing, and holistic approaches like yoga, prayer, meditation, and in seeking purpose and joy in life.

Dr. Thomas is Medical Director for CJ3 Foundation that provides care to our nation’s heroes; veterans, police, fire, EMT’s who have been wounded in the line of duty. She developed a holistic and intensive treatment that includes Neurofeedback, Auriculotherapy, PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field), Chiropractic care, Bioenergetic Testing and remedies, along with therapies that remove toxins from the system. Currently she is in the process of overseeing the renovation of a home that will serve as a “Ronald McDonald house” so to speak for the recipients who come in from all over the country for a five day intensive array of treatments. It is hope that the home will be completed by the Summer of this year. This Foundation is near and dear to her heart since her husband is a Vietnam vet as and her two sons are army veterans; her eldest son in the founder of CJ3.

“You can regain a better brain and better quality of life no matter what you are struggling with even in today’s stressful and challenging times. We all have a purpose on earth and when we live our lives with joy and live kindly though our thoughts, actions, and mindset we will live with more self-love and live with purpose and meaning.”

