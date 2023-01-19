Agritourism Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agritourism Market Value and CAGR

Agritourism is a type of tourism in which visitors and participants visit and participate in activities on a working farm or ranch. Agritourism includes things like going to a farm or winery, picking fruits and vegetables, going to a farm-to-table dinner, and staying on a working farm or ranch.

The agritourism market was worth $ 42.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $ 103.76 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The agritourism market is expanding as more people seek authentic and immersive travel experiences that connect them with nature and local communities. Agritourism provides travelers with a unique opportunity to learn about and experience rural life, while also supporting local economies and preserving cultural traditions.



Agritourism Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A number of factors are driving the agritourism market, including:

More people are looking for authentic and immersive travel experiences, and agritourism provides a unique way to do so.

Growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly tourism: Agritourism, which often involves supporting local agriculture and promoting conservation, can be a sustainable and eco-friendly form of tourism.

Farm-to-Table Dining Is Increasingly Popular: The trend of eating locally grown and organic food is increasing interest in agritourism, as many agritourism operations offer farm-to-table dining experiences.

Technology has made it easier for agritourism businesses to reach customers and bring them in.

Overall, the agritourism market is expected to grow in the next few years, as more people want authentic and immersive travel experiences and more people want to travel in a way that is good for the environment.

Agritourism Market Keyplayers

Expedia Group, Domiruth PeruTravel, Quadrant Australia, Select Holidays, Star Destinations, Trump Tours, Farm To Farm Tours, Kansas Agritourism, A.C.T. Tours, AL VERNETO, Bay Farm Tours, Agritourism France, AGRILYS Voyages, Bay Farm Tours, Field Farm Tours, Misso, and others are among the market's leading companies.



Agritourism Market Segmentations

By Activity

• Agro-Accommodation Services

• Agro-Catering Businesses

• Farm Based & Agro-Eco Tourism

• Agro-Retail Business

• Agro-Sport And Active Tourism

• Health and Wellness Tourism

• Agro-Entertainment

• Others

By Product/Service Type

• Tailor Made Products Or Services

• Readymade Products Or Services



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Agritourism Market

2.2. Global Agritourism Market Snapshot



3 . AGRITOURISM – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Agritourism Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Agritourism Market

3.4. Opportunities of Agritourism Market

3.5. Trends of Agritourism Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Agritourism Market

3.7. Agritourism Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Activity

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Product/Service Type

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Agritourism Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Agritourism Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Agritourism Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Agritourism Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak on Agritourism Market

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Agritourism Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Agritourism Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis on Agritourism Market



6 . GLOBAL AGRITOURISM MARKET ANALYSIS BY ACTIVITY

6.1 Overview by Activity

6.2 Historical Data 2015-2018

6.3 Global Agritourism Market Analysis by Activity

6.4 Market Analysis of Agro-Accommodation Services by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Agro-Catering Businesses by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Farm based & Agro-Eco Tourism by Regions

6.7 Market Analysis of Agro-Retail Business by Regions

6.8 Market Analysis of Agro-Sport And Active Tourism by Regions

6.9 Market Analysis of Health and Wellness Tourism by Regions

6.10. Market Analysis of Agro-Entertainment by Regions

6.11 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



7 . GLOBAL AGRITOURISM MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT/SERVICE TYPE

7.1 Overview by Product/Service Type

7.2 Historical Data 2015-2018

7.3 Global Agritourism Market Analysis by Product/Service Type

7.4 Market Analysis of Tailor Made Products Or Services by Regions

7.5 Market Analysis of Readymade Products Or Services by Regions

.toc continued



