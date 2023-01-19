Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Value and CAGR

Aeroderivative gas turbines are aircraft jet engine-based gas turbines. These turbines are typically smaller and lighter than industrial gas turbines, and they are used in a variety of applications such as power generation, oil and gas production, and marine propulsion.

Over the forecast period, the aeroderivative gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5%. In 2022, the market is expected to be worth $3.15 billion USD. The aeroderivative gas turbine industry is expected to be worth USD 4.6 billion by 2028.

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the aeroderivative gas turbines market in the coming years. The rising demand for electricity, particularly in developing countries, is one of the major drivers of this expansion. Aeroderivative gas turbines are efficient and adaptable, making them suitable for use in the generation of electricity.

Another factor driving the market for aerated gas turbines is rising demand for natural gas as an energy source. Natural gas burns cleaner than coal, and the use of gas turbines in power generation is expected to rise as countries seek to reduce carbon emissions.

The oil and gas industry also makes extensive use of aerated gas turbines, and the market for these turbines is expected to expand as the industry grows. Aeroderivative gas turbines are used in a wide range of oil and gas industry applications, including oil and gas production, pipeline compression, and offshore drilling.

Overall, the market for aeroderivative gas turbines is expected to grow steadily over the next few years. This is because there is more demand for electricity and natural gas, and the oil and gas industry is growing.

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Keyplayers

Leading players profiled into the research report are UEC Saturn, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Vericor Power Systems, MAN Energy Solutions, Opra Turbines B.V., Solar Turbines Incorporated, Harbin Turbine Company Limited, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Cryostar, General Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Wärtsilä, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Zorya-Mashproekt.



Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Report Segmentations

By Capacity

• Below 500kW

• 500kW to 1MW

• 1MW to 30MW

• 30MW to 70MW

• Above 70MW

By Technology

• Open Cycle

• Combined Cycle

By Application

• Power Plants

• Oil & Gas

• Process Plants

• Aviation

• Marine

• Others



