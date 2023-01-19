Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Yokohama Rubber, Apollo Tyres, Michelin, Nokian Tyres, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company,Falken Tyr.are some of the major key players.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Value and CAGR

Electric vehicles and low-emission hybrid vehicles are transforming mobility as we know it. This means it's time to learn more about the cutting-edge tyres that will keep them rolling toward an emission-free future. While we don't have to reinvent the wheel, certain aspects of the tyre must be addressed to ensure optimal performance for electric vehicles.

The market for electric vehicle (EV) tyres has expanded significantly in recent years, owing to the increasing adoption of EVs and the need for specialised tyres that can meet the unique performance requirements of these vehicles. The global EV tyre market is expected to reach $5.46 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2018 to 2025.



Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive significant growth in the EV tyre market in the coming years. Governments all over the world are encouraging the use of electric vehicles through various incentives and regulations. Many countries, for example, provide tax credits or rebates for EV purchases, and some cities have adopted regulations requiring a certain percentage of new vehicle sales to be electric.

There are also some risks and challenges that could impact the growth of the EV tire market. These are some examples: Lack of charging infrastructure: In some parts of the world, charging infrastructure is lacking, which can be a barrier to EV adoption. This may reduce demand for EV tyres. High initial cost: While EVs are less expensive to operate and maintain in the long run, they are often more expensive to purchase than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.



Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Keyplayers

Continental AG, Bridgestone, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber, Apollo Tyres, Michelin, Nokian Tyres, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company,Falken Tyr.are some of the major key players.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/electric-vehicle-tyre-market



Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Replacement Tyre

• OE Tyre

Segment by Application

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Electric Vehicle Tyre Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Electric Vehicle Tyre Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Electric Vehicle Tyre Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Electric Vehicle Tyre Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Electric Vehicle Tyre Market



Table of content

1 Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Vehicle Tyre

1.2 Electric Vehicle Tyre Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Replacement Tyre

1.2.3 OE Tyre

1.3 Electric Vehicle Tyre Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Electric Vehicle Tyre Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Tyre Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Electric Vehicle Tyre Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Electric Vehicle Tyre Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tyre Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 India Electric Vehicle Tyre Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electric Vehicle Tyre Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Electric Vehicle Tyre Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicle Tyre Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Electric Vehicle Tyre Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Electric Vehicle Tyre Production

3.6.1 China Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Electric Vehicle Tyre Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tyre Production

3.8.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 India Electric Vehicle Tyre Production

3.9.1 India Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 India Electric Vehicle Tyre Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Tyre Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Electric Vehicle Tyre Price by Application (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/electric-vehicle-tyre-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/



Nimble Tech