Dry Eye Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry Eye Market Value and CAGR

Dry eye is a common condition in which the eyes either do not produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly. Symptoms include eye dryness, redness, itching, and fatigue. Dry eyes can be caused by a variety of factors, including age, certain medications, and environmental factors like dry air or screen exposure.

The dry eye market is expanding, with a projected value of $9.4 billion in 2021 and an 7.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 to 2021. The market is expected to grow further in the coming years, with a 7.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Dry Eye Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can propel the dry eye market forward. Among these elements are: Aging population: The prevalence of dry eye tends to rise as the population ages due to changes in tear production and other age-related factors. This may increase the demand for dry eye treatments. Chronic diseases are becoming more common, and some of them, such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjogren's syndrome, can cause dry eyes.

There are also several threats to the growth of the dry eye market. These dangers include: Generic product competition: The dry eye market is highly competitive, with significant competition from generic products. This may limit the market's growth. Lack of insurance coverage: Some dry eye treatments may not be covered by insurance, which can limit their uptake and have an impact on the market's overall growth.



Dry Eye Market Keyplayers

The major players operating in the dry eye market are Otsuka pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Novartis AG, I-MED Pharma, Lenstore, and Vision Direct.



Dry Eye Market Segmentations

Based on product

• Liquid Drops

• Gel

• Liquid Wipes

• Eye Ointment

Drug segment

• Artificial lubricant eye drops

• anti-inflammatory drugs

• autologous serum eye drops

End-user segment

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.5 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 DATA MINING

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.4 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY RESPONDENTS

3.5 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES

3.6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FOR MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.6.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

3.6.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

3.7 DATA TRIANGULATION

3.8 VALIDATION

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF DRY EYE DISEASE

4.2.2 PROMISING PIPELINE DRUGS FOR DRY EYE DISEASE

4.2.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND EMERGENCE OF NOVEL DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS

4.3 RESTRAINTS

4.3.1 LIMITED AWARENESS RELATED TO DRY EYE DISEASE

4.3.2 ADVERSE REACTION FROM DRY EYE PRODUCTS AND NO PROPER CURE AVAILABLE

4.4 OPPORTUNITY

4.4.1 COLLABORATION OF MARKET PLAYERS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 VALUE CHAIN

5.1.1 R&D

5.1.2 MANUFACTURING

5.1.3 DISTRIBUTION AND SALES

5.1.4 POST-SALES MONITORING

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.2.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5.3 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.3.1 OVERVIEW

5.3.2 IMPACT ON MARKET GROWTH

5.3.3 IMPACT ON THE COUNTRY

5.3.4 IMPACT ON MAJOR PLAYERS

6 UK DRY EYE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

6.1 OVERVIEW

7 UK DRY EYE MARKET, BY DRUGS

7.1 OVERVIEW

8 UK DRY EYE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1 OVERVIEW

…TOC to be continued…



