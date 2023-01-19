Automotive Engine Tuner Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The automotive engine tuner market is a subset of the automotive aftermarket industry that focuses on modifying and optimizing vehicle engines. The market for automotive engine tuners has expanded in recent years as demand for improved vehicle performance and fuel efficiency has increased.

The global automotive engine tuner market was worth $1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Factors driving the market include rising demand for modified vehicles, increased popularity of motorsports, and increased adoption of electronic control systems in vehicles.



Automotive Engine Tuner Market Growth Drivers and Risk

A variety of factors drive the automotive engine tuning market, including the desire for improved performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions reduction. Customers may seek engine tuning services to boost their vehicles' horsepower, torque, and acceleration. By optimising the engine's air-fuel ratio and ignition timing, engine tuning can also help improve fuel efficiency. Furthermore, engine tuning can help reduce emissions by improving the combustion process' efficiency.

There are also some risks associated with engine tuning. Improper tuning can cause engine damage or failure, resulting in expensive repairs. Furthermore, modified engines may fail to meet emissions standards and may be illegal in some jurisdictions. Before making any engine modifications, it is critical to thoroughly research and comprehend the risks and potential consequences.



Automotive Engine Tuner Market Key players

Derive Systems, Cobb Tuning, Alien tech SRL, Roo Systems, EFI Live, Magic Motorsports, Edge Products, Mountune, Autotuner, Flashtec SA, Quantum Tuning are some of the major key players.



Automotive Engine Tuner Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Segment by Application

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Table of content

1 Automotive Engine Tuner Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Engine Tuner

1.2 Automotive Engine Tuner Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Gasoline

1.2.3 Diesel

1.3 Automotive Engine Tuner Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Engine Tuner Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Engine Tuner Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Engine Tuner Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Engine Tuner Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Engine Tuner Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 India Automotive Engine Tuner Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Engine Tuner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Engine Tuner Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Engine Tuner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Engine Tuner Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Engine Tuner Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Engine Tuner Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Engine Tuner Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Engine Tuner Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Engine Tuner Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Engine Tuner Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Engine Tuner Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Engine Tuner Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Engine Tuner Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Engine Tuner Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Engine Tuner Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Engine Tuner Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 India Automotive Engine Tuner Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Engine Tuner Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 India Automotive Engine Tuner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Tuner Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Engine Tuner Price by Type (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…

