The brochure is available to download for the 18th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Military Space Situational Awareness Conference: one of the leading conferences in Europe dedicated to space

LONDON, UK, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group announces the 18th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference, taking place on 26 – 27 April 2023, in London.

Military Space Situational Awareness 2023 will continue to break the mould and create a platform that will give you detailed knowledge and vision into the latest developments. Hear key programme updates from across the world, including the UK, USA, Italy, Austria, France, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Finland and more.

The only event that will be focused entirely on military and defence issues, including international collaboration, space debris, and domain awareness.

As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness, delegates can expect a focus on partnership and collaboration. With over 200 attendees, this event remains a “must-attend” for any professional working in space situational awareness. Delegates will get real insight and genuine learning experiences providing the tools to make immediate impact in an organisation.

Visit the website at: http://www.military-space.com/PR2ein to download the brochure and find out more.

Book soon and save £200 on your ticket until 31 January 2023!

Benefits of attending:

• The only SSA event focused entirely on military and defence issues, including international collaboration, space debris, and domain awareness

• Hear key programme updates from across the world, including the UK, USA, Italy, Austria, France, Portugal, Belgium, Australia and Finland

• Specific sessions on Threats, The Global SDA Marketplace, Training and Education, Space Weather and Technical Development

• Engage with industry leaders in the SSA domain and explore capabilities showcased in a dedicated exhibition hall

• Unparalleled networking opportunities with senior leaders in SSA and SDA

The conference will be proudly chaired by Stuart Eves, Director, SJE Space Ltd.

Host nation speaker include:

• Squadron Leader Andrew Dale, Capability Delivery Staff Officer, UK Space Command

• Flight Sergeant Ashley Higgins, Senior Military Space Analyst, UK Space Command

• Rachel Solomons, Scientific Advisor, UK Space Command

• Angus Stewart, Head of Space Surveillance, UK Space Agency

• Dr William Feline, Principle Advisor - Space Domain Awareness, Cyber and Information Systems, DSTL

• Squadron Leader Laura Ridley-Siddall, Officer Commanding Advanced Space Education, Air and Space Warfare School, Royal Air Force

Download the brochure at http://www.military-space.com/PR2ein to view the full speaker line-up and full programme

Save £200 with your registration until 31 January 2023!

18th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

26 – 27 April 2023

London, UK

http://www.military-space.com/PR2ein

#MILSPACE2023

--------- END ---------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.