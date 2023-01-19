Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Value and CAGR

A 5% CAGR is expected between 2021 and 2029 for the radiotherapy market to reach USD 9864.32 million.

The use of single dose radiotherapy services is increasing as radiation therapy becomes more sophisticated. Patients with cancer can benefit from single dose radiotherapy by receiving a single dose of radiation that is concentrated. It is expected that the market for single dose radiotherapy services will grow as the use of these services grows.



Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing cancer incidence rates, government initiatives to promote single dose radiotherapy, and increasing medical tourism demand are key growth drivers for this market. As this market grows, there are a number of risks associated with it, including radiation-related health problems, increased costs, and a shortage of radiologists.



Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Key players

Major market players included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company,Shire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.,Entera Bio Ltd.,Amgen Inc.,Ascendis Pharma A/S,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,ProLynx, Inc.,Extend Biosciences, Inc.,BionPharma Inc.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details.



Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Segmentations

By Service

• Hospitals

• Radiotherapy Centers

• Specialized cancer institutes

By Therapy

• External Beam Radiotherapy

• Internal Beam Radiotherapy



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/single-dose-radiotherapy-services-market

