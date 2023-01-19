Medical Manometry System Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Manometry System Market Value and CAGR

Manometry is a medical diagnostic test that measures digestive tract pressure and muscle function. It can be used to diagnose and assess the severity of conditions such as GERD, esophageal spasm, and achalasia, a condition that affects the muscle function of the oesophagus.

The global medical manometry system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Factors driving the market include the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, the increasing adoption of advanced medical manometry systems, and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure.



Medical Manometry System Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the medical manometry system market forward. These are some examples: Gastrointestinal disorders, such as GERD and hiatal hernia, are becoming more common, and manometry systems are frequently used to diagnose and monitor these conditions. Technological advancements: With the development of new technologies such as high-resolution manometry and impedance-pH monitoring, manometry systems have become more sophisticated in recent years. These advancements have increased the accuracy and reliability of manometry measurements, which has contributed to market growth.

There are also some risks and challenges that may impact the growth of the medical manometry system market. These include: High cost: Manometry systems can be expensive, which may limit their adoption in some regions or among certain patient populations. Limited availability: Manometry systems are not widely available in all regions, which may limit access to this type of diagnostic and monitoring procedure.



Medical Manometry System Market Keyplayers

EB Neuro S.p.A, MEDSPIRA, Medtronic, Medica S.p.A., RMS Medical Devices, MARQUAT Génie Biomédical, Diversatek Inc., Dentsleeve International Ltd., LABORIE, Prometheus Group, Smart Medical Group, Synectics Medical Limited, Medovations Inc., Sierra Scientific, Urotech Gmbh are some of the major key players.



Medical Manometry System Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Stand Alone System

• Portable System

Segment by Application

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Other



Nimble Tech