Marine Cranes Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine Cranes Market Value and CAGR

Due to increased demand for offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as the expansion of ports and harbours to accommodate larger vessels, the global marine crane market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market will also be fueled by rising demand for maintenance and repair of existing marine infrastructure.

The global marine cranes market is expected to be valued at US$ 7945.4 million by 2031, up from US$ 3868.4 million in 2021, growing at a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Marine cranes are pieces of machinery that have hoist ropes, wire ropes or chains, and sheaves that are used to lift and lower materials as well as move them horizontally.



Marine Cranes Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of drivers influence the marine crane market, including: Infrastructure development: The need for infrastructure development in ports, harbours, and other marine facilities drives demand for marine cranes. As more goods are shipped and traded around the world, there is a greater need for efficient and dependable cargo handling equipment, such as marine cranes. Economic growth can drive demand for marine cranes because it increases trade and shipping activity, particularly in developing countries.

There are also some risks associated with the marine crane market, such as: Economic downturns: Economic downturns can reduce trade and shipping activity, negatively impacting demand for marine cranes. Other cargo handling equipment may compete with marine cranes: The marine crane market may face competition from other types of cargo handling equipment, such as container handling cranes, which may impact demand for marine cranes.

Marine Cranes Market Keyplayers

The key players operating in the global marine cranes market include Hawboldt Industries, HS. Marine S.R.L, LLC, Industriaguerra, S.A, KenzFigee Group B.V., Techcrane International, LLC, DMW Marine Group, Palfinger AG, Effer SpA, Heila Cranes S.p.A, and Cargotec Corporation among others.



Marine Cranes Market Segmentations

Based on lifting capacity

• 2 Tons–500 Tons

• 501 Tons–15,000 Tons

• 15,001 Tons–30,000 Tons

Type segment

• Knuckle Boom

• Telescopic Boom

• Stick Boom

• Foldable Boom

Application segment

• Oil & Gas Platforms

• Government & Military

• Workboats

• Research & Fishing Vessels

Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 INCREASING OFFSHORE EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES

4.2.2 GROWING SUBSEA CONSTRUCTION VESSEL INDUSTRY

4.2.3 INCREASING REGULATIONS AND GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

4.2.4 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.3 RESTRAINT

4.3.1 HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS

4.3.2 HIGH PURCHASE, INSTALLATION, AND MAINTENANCE COSTS

4.4 OPPORTUNITY

4.4.1 RISING ADOPTION IN RENEWABLE ENERGY APPLICATIONS

4.5 CHALLENGE

4.5.1 LACK OF BACKEND SUPPORT

4.6 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.6.1 ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

4.6.1 IMPACT ON THE MARINE CRANES INDUSTRY

4.6.1.1 IMPACT ON PRODUCTION

4.6.1.2 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

4.6.1.3 IMPACT ON RAW MATERIALS

4.6.1.4 CASH FLOW CONSTRAINTS

4.6.2 IMPACT ON WORLD TRADE

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.1.1 COMPONENT SUPPLIERS

5.1.2 MARINE CRANE MANUFACTURERS

5.1.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

5.1.4 END USE

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

6 GLOBAL MARINE CRANES MARKET, BY LIFTING CAPACITY

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 2 TONS–500 TONS

6.3 501 TONS–15,000 TONS

6.4 15,001 TONS–30,000 TONS

…TOC to be continued…

