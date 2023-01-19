Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Value and CAGR

The Healthcare Contract Research Organization market generated revenues worth over USD 55 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

In providing clinical trials and other research services to healthcare providers, healthcare contract research organizations (CROs) play a crucial role. In addition to ensuring that trials are conducted according to protocol and meet rigorous quality standards, CROs also manage the entire trial process from design to execution.



Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Drivers and Risks

A growing number of clinical trials around the world, an increase in chronic illnesses, and a rise in drug development projects are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth for contract research organizations.

There is an increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions and products, but some restraining factors such as increased regulation and increasing drug costs will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Key players

Major market players included in this report are, Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, CON PLC, IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp),Medpace Holdings Inc.,PSI CRO AG, Parexel International,PPD Inc.,PRA Health Sciences.



Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Segmentations

By Type

• Drug Discovery

• Pre-clinical

• Clinical

By Service

• Project Management/Clinical Supply Management

• Data Management

• Regulatory/Medical Affairs

• Medical Writing

• Clinical Monitoring

• Others



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market, by Service, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Dynamics

3.1. Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing penetration of clinical trials

3.1.1.2. Rising trends of outsourcing and cost savings enabled by using CRO services

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Lack of skilled Professionals

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

….TOC TO BE CONTINUED.



