Freeze Drying Equipment Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeze Drying Equipment Market Value and CAGR

The global market of freeze-drying is expected to have more than 8.4% CAGR in the forecast period and reach around USD 8 billion by 2029 from USD 73 billion in 2022.

Freeze drying is a technology that has been gaining a lot of interest in recent years. Not only is it an environmentally friendly process, but freeze drying also has some unique advantages over other dry-aging methods.



Freeze Drying Equipment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Freeze drying equipment is used to reduce the moisture content of a food item below 0 degrees Celsius. This process helps preserve foods by slowing down the deterioration process caused by bacteria, moisture, and oxygen. Freeze drying is also known to result in a greater level of nutrition than traditional food storage methods like refrigeration.

However, the market may face hurdles due to factors such as rising raw material prices and insufficient infrastructure.



Freeze Drying Equipment Market Keyplayers

Some of the key companies in the global freeze-drying equipment market are Azbil Corporation, GEA Group, SP Industries Inc., Cuddon Freeze Dry, Millrock Technology Inc, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, Tofflon, MechaTech Systems Ltd., Labconco, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, Hosokawa Micron B.V, SLU, OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, and ZIMBUS Technology GmbH.



Freeze Drying Equipment Market Segmentations

By Type

• Manifold freeze dryers

• Tray-style dryers

• Shell freeze dryers

By Scale

• Pilot-scale lyophilization equipment

• Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment

• Laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment



