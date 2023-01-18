Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some of the key challenges faced by offline meal kit delivery service providers include Quitoque, Kochhaus, Mary's Spoon, Middagsfrid, and Allerhande box.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Value and CAGR

The Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service market is expected to see growth rate of 4.56% and may see market size of USD2.27 Billion by 2029.

A "offline meal kit" is any service that sends pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to customers, usually as a subscription service. This allows you to cook fresh, homemade meals without the stress or hassle of planning and purchasing ingredients from the supermarket. Meal kits cut back on food waste in a substantial way. In fact, some studies suggest that meal kits reduce food waste by up to two-thirds when compared to grocery store meals. This is because ingredients in meal kit meals are portioned out to the exact amount needed to cook the meal.

The offline meal kit delivery service market is segmented on the basis of product, geography, and application. On the product front, the market is divided into delivery meal kits only, delivery meal kits and grocery delivery service, and others.



Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth of the offline meal kit delivery service market is mainly due to the increasing trend of people preferring to cook their own meals, as well as health and fitness enthusiasts who are looking for healthy and nutritious food alternatives. The main drivers of the growth of this market include population growth, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles.

One major factor driving growth for this market is the increasing awareness about healthy eating patterns and how diet can impact overall health. These concerns are being addressed through initiatives such as “eatwell101” campaigns launched by various restaurants across North America. Moreover, rising cases of diseases such as obesity and diabetes are also prompting people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

However, the market is likely to face challenges such as high shipping and distribution costs, limited reach due to rural populations, and lack of awareness among consumers about this type of service.



Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Keyplayers

Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Segmentations

By Product Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market has been segmented into:

• ● Ready-to-eat Food

• ● Reprocessed Food

• ● Other

By Application Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market has been segmented into:

• ● User Age (Under 25)

• ● User Age (25-34)

• ● User Age (35-44)

• ● User Age (45-54)

• ● User Age (55-64)

• ● Older



