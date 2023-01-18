Introducing Claims Launchpad by Five Sigma: Start Handling Claims in Minutes
Claims Launchpad enables property and casualty insurers to set-up new claims operations quickly and easily, without any development resources.NEW YORK, NY, U.S., January 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in SaaS insurance claims management solutions (CMS), today introduced Five Sigma Claims Launchpad, a launch wizard designed to help property and casualty insurance companies jumpstart their claims operations - enabling them to start handling claims in minutes, without dependence on development or IT resources.
Five Sigma Claims Launchpad guides insurers through all mandatory steps to create a new claims management system, including advanced configurations such as:
- Selecting multiple lines of business
- Configuring exposures and coverages for specific lines of business
- Defining assignment rules and workflows
- Creating notifications
- Adding payment method
- Setting up telephony configurations
- And more!
Once up and running, insurers can continue to optimize and grow their operations by adding more complex configurations and workflows, such as APIs and integrations.
“Time to value is a chronic challenge that many insurance organizations wrestle with when it comes to implementing new technologies," said Oded Barak, Five Sigma co-founder and CEO. “We want it to be simple and easy for a customer to get up and running with their claims operations. To this end, we’ve developed an intelligent, true SaaS claims management solution that can be deployed in minutes, instead of months or years.”
To learn more about Five Sigma Claims Launchpad, please visit https://www.fivesigmalabs.com/product/claims-launchpad/.
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven claims management solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjusters’ decision-making processes and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies use Five Sigma’s CMS to modernize their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance, and improve their customers’ experience. For more information, visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com
Dana Poleg
Five Sigma
pr@fivesigmalabs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn