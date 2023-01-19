Automotive Front End Module Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The major players covered in the Automotive Front End Module Market are. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Faurecia S.A,MAHLE GmbH

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Front End Module Market Value and CAGR

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%, the market size for automotive front-end modules is projected to increase from $ 93.28 billion in 2020 to $ 103 billion in 2024.

Automotive front end module (FEM) is a pre-assembled unit consisting of components that are typically found at the front of a vehicle, such as the bumper, grille, headlamps, and other components. The size of a FEM can vary based on the vehicle for which it is intended.



Automotive Front End Module Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing demand for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles and the trend toward modular design in the automotive industry are the primary growth drivers for the FEM market in the automotive industry. FEMs frequently employ lightweight materials, such as carbon fibre and aluminium, to help reduce the vehicle's overall weight and enhance fuel efficiency. Modular design enables automakers to standardise and optimise the production of FEMs, thereby reducing costs and increasing productivity.

The high cost of developing and producing FEMs as well as the difficulties of integrating FEMs with other vehicle systems and components are market restraints.



Automotive Front End Module Market Key players

The major players covered in the Automotive Front End Module Market are. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Faurecia S.A,MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, HBPO GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V, Montaplast GmbH, Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A, Magna International Inc.

Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-front-end-module-market



Automotive Front End Module Market Segmentations

By Product Type

• Passenger Cars (PC)

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Material

• Metal Automotive Front-End Module

• Composite Automotive Front-End Module

• Plastic Automotive Front-End Module

By Sales Channel

• Automotive Front End Module Sales via OEMs

• Automotive Front End Module Sales via Aftermarkets



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Automotive Front End Module Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Automotive Front End Module Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Automotive Front End Module Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Automotive Front End Module Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Automotive Front End Module Market



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Automotive Front End Module Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Sales Channel

2.5.1. Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FRONT END MODULE MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FRONT END MODULE MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Automotive Front End Module Market

5. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FRONT END MODULE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Automotive Front End Module Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Automotive Front End Module Market - By Product

5.3.1. Automotive Front End Module Market - Taste Type 1

5.3.2. Automotive Front End Module Market - Taste Type 2

5.3.3. Automotive Front End Module Market - Taste Type 3

5.3.4. Automotive Front End Module Market - Taste Type 4

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.

Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-front-end-module-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/



Nimble Tech