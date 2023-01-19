Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Value and CAGR

The global AI market in the fintech industry is projected to reach $7.9billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 49.6% from 2018 to 2023.

AI is the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and act similarly to humans. In the financial technology (fintech) sector, AI is used in a variety of ways to improve and streamline financial services, including analysing customer data to provide personalised financial advice, automating investment portfolios, and detecting fraudulent activity.



Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing demand for personalised financial services and the need for cost-effective and efficient methods to process massive amounts of data are the primary drivers of the artificial intelligence market in the fintech industry. Concerns about the accuracy and dependability of AI systems, as well as regulatory and ethical issues surrounding the use of AI in financial services, are among the factors restraining the growth of the AI market in the fintech industry.

Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Key players

The major players in Artificial Intelligence In Fintech , including Affirm Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce.com Inc.



Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Segmentations

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



Table of content

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing the Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Intended Audience

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 BCC Custom Research

1.10 Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Front Line

3.2.2 Front Office

3.2.3 Back Office

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.3 Threat from Substitutes

3.4.4 Threat from New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 AI in Fintech Market—Use Cases

3.6 Major Investments in Fintech Companies

3.6.1 Investments and Fundings in Fintech

3.6.2 Top Fintech Investments Across Regions in 2021 Q3 and Q4

3.7 Regulatory Landscape

3.7.1 Requirement of Specific Regulatory Lens by AI/ML

3.7.2 Emergence of Common Themes by Regulators

3.7.3 Future Expectations

3.8 Assessment of COVID-19's Market Impact

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Safeguarding Customer Accounts Against Cyber Attacks and Banking Fraud

4.1.2 Increasing Digitization of the BFSI Industry

4.1.3 Demand for RPA in Financial Institutions

4.2 Market Challenges

4.2.1 Data Confidentiality and Privacy Concerns

4.2.2 Need for Skilled Workforce to Deploy AI in Fintech

4.2.3 Increasing Competition in the Finance Sector

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Mobile Workforce

4.3.2 Increasing Use of AI-Enabled Solutions in the Capital Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Software Tools

5.2.2 Data Visualization

5.2.3 Data Governance and Data Quality

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Managed Services

5.3.2 Professional Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-premise

….TOC TO BE CONTINUED .



