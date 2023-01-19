Custody Service Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custody Service Market Value and CAGR

The services are offered in various forms, including equity, fixed income, alternative assets, and others. The global custody services market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8 % from $34.9 billion in 2020 to $38 billion in 2025.

On behalf of investors, custody services involve the safekeeping and management of securities such as stocks and bonds. These securities' safekeeping and administration are the responsibility of a custody service provider, also known as a custodian. This may include recording ownership, collecting dividends and interest payments, and facilitating the transfer of ownership when securities are purchased or sold.



Custody Service Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the custody services market. The increasing demand for safe and secure storage of securities, as investors seek to protect their assets from theft and other forms of loss, is one of the primary drivers. The increasing complexity of financial markets is another significant factor that has increased the demand for professional administration and management of securities.

The growth of the custody services market is hindered by factors such as regulatory issues and competition from other financial services providers. For instance, regulatory requirements may impose additional compliance expenses on custody service providers, limiting their ability to provide competitive pricing. In addition, competition from other financial services providers, such as asset management firms and brokerages, can impact the market growth of custody services.



Custody Service Market Key players

Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., and Caisse d'Epargne Investor Services are major players in the custody services market.



Custody Service Market Segmentations

By Type

• Equity

• Fixed Income

• Alternative Assets

• Others

By Service

• Core Custody Services

• Ancillary Services

• Core Depository Services

• Other Administrative Services



Table of content

1. Custody Services Market Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Segmentation By Geography

2.2. Segmentation By Service

2.3. Segmentation By Type

3. Custody Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Segmentation By Type

3.1.1. Equity

3.1.2. Fixed Income

3.1.3. Alternative Assets and Others

3.2. Market Segmentation By Service

3.2.1. Core Custody Services

3.2.2. Ancillary Services

3.2.3. Core Depository Services

3.2.4. Other Administrative Services

4. Custody Services Market Trends And Strategies

4.1. Implementation Of Block Chain Technology

4.2. Investments In Distributed Ledger Technology

4.3. Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activity

4.4. Data Management

4.5. Investments In Cybersecurity

4.6. Increased Investment In Robotic Process Automation

4.7. Application Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Custody Services Market

5. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Custody Services Market

5.1. Reactions of Top Companies In The Custody Services Market

5.1.1. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BNY Mellon) Initiatives

5.1.2. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Response To The Pandemic

5.1.3. Northern Trust Corporation’s Relief Efforts

5.1.4. BNP Paribas’s Response to the Pandemic

5.1.5. City Group’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2. Future Outlook

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.

