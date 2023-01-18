Online Event Ticketing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Event Ticketing Market Value and CAGR

The global online event ticketing market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.3% in the upcoming years. The global online event ticketing industry is estimated to be worth USD 49.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 59.45 billion by 2029.

The online event ticketing market refers to the sale of tickets to events through online platforms, such as websites and mobile apps. These platforms allow event organizers to sell tickets to their events and provide a convenient way for attendees to purchase tickets and access event information. Several companies are starting to use the internet to reduce marketing expenses to remain competitive in a highly competitive industry. Customers may assess prices, service attributes, and post-purchase service options, increasing adoption. E-marketers have excellent prospects due to the global increase in Internet users. Service providers provide a variety of deals, discounts, and targeted incentives like pre-sales and additional discounts.



Online Event Ticketing Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several growth drivers for the online event ticketing market, including the increasing use of mobile devices for ticket purchases, the growing popularity of live events, and the increasing use of social media and other online channels for promoting events.

There are also several risks associated with the online event ticketing market, including the potential for fraud and the risk of technical issues with online ticketing platforms.



Online Event Ticketing Market Keyplayers

Some major players in the online event ticketing market are Anschutz Entertainment Group, AOL Inc, Attom Tickets LLC, Brown Paper Tickets, BookMyShow.com, Big Cinemas, Cvent Inc, Eventbee Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Eventzilla, Fandango, Eventbrite Inc, Moshtix Pty Ltd, Movietickets.com, StubHub Inc, Razorgator LLC, Ticketek Pty Ltd, Thundex Tix, Ticketmaster, and Vue Entertainment.



Online Event Ticketing Market Segmentations

By Platform

• Desktop

• Mobile

By Event

• Sports

• Music & Other Live Shows

• Movies



Table of content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Online Event Ticketing Market

2.2. Global Online Event Ticketing Market, By Platform

2.3. Global Online Event Ticketing Market, By Event

2.4. Global Online Event Ticketing Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Online Event Ticketing Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Platform

3.3.2. Event

3.3.3. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Online Event Ticketing Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

Toc Continue………………………..



