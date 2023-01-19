Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Value and CAGR

The global market for closed system transfer devices will exhibit a robust CAGR of 18.5%, reaching $780 million in 2020 and $3.9 billion by 2029.

A closed system drug transfer device (CST) is a device designed to prevent exposure to potentially dangerous drugs during preparation and administration. It is a type of equipment used in the healthcare industry to reduce the risk of occupational exposure to hazardous drugs, which can have adverse effects on the health of healthcare workers and patients.



Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing awareness about the risks of hazardous drug exposure, regulatory requirements for the handling of hazardous drugs, and the adoption of safer handling practises in healthcare settings are some of the factors driving the market for CSTDs. The high cost of these devices and the absence of product-specific standardisation are among the factors that may inhibit the growth of the CSTD market.



Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Key players

The major players in the closed system drug transfer devices market include Becton – USA, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Equashield LLC (U.S.), ICU Medical Inc. (U.S.), Yukon Medical (U.S.), and Corvida Medical (U.S.)



Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentations

By Type

• Membrane-to-Membrane

• Needleless

By Technology

• Diaphragm based

• Compartmentalized

• Filtration

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Oncology Centers

• Others



Table of content

1 REPORT PROLOGUE

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 INTRODUCTION 15

2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 15

2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS 15

2.2.2 LIMITATIONS 15

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 15

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 17

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH 18

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 19

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 19

3.5 FORECAST MODEL 20

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION 22

4.2 DRIVERS 23

4.2.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CANCER CASES 23

4.2.2 INCREASED RISK OF EXPOSURE TO HAZARDOUS DRUGS FOR HEALTHCARE PERSONNEL 23

4.2.3 SEVERAL SAFETY GUIDELINES AND LEGISLATION FOR THE USE OF CSTD 23

4.3 RESTRAINTS 24

4.3.1 HIGH COST 24

4.3.2 ADVERSE EVENTS AND STATUTORY WARNING BY FDA FOR THE USE OF CSTD 24

4.4 OPPORTUNITY 24

4.4.1 EMERGING MARKETS OF CSTD 24

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 26

5.1.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 26

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 27

5.1.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 27

5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 27

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY 27

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS 27

5.2.1 R&D 28

5.2.2 MANUFACTURING 28

5.2.3 DISTRIBUTION 28

5.2.4 MARKETING & SALES 28

5.2.5 POST-SALES MONITORING 28

5.3 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES 28

5.4 PRICING ANALYSIS 29

5.5 MARKETING CHANNEL 29

5.5.1 DIRECT MARKETING 29

5.5.2 INDIRECT MARKETING 29

5.6 REGULATORY AFFAIRS 29

5.7 COST OF PRODUCTION ANALYSIS 30

5.7.1 RAW MATERIAL COST ANALYSIS 31

5.7.2 TECHNOLOGY COST ANALYSIS 31

5.7.3 LABOR COST ANALYSIS 31

6 CLOSED SYSTEM DRUG TRANSFER DEVICE (CSTD) MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW 33

6.1.1 INTRODUCTION 33

6.1.2 BARRIER-TYPE 35

6.1.3 FILTRATION-TYPE 35

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.



