Silicon EPI Wafer Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon EPI Wafer Market Value and CAGR

Silicon EPI wafers market was valued at $11.5 billion in 2018. The silicon EPI wafer market is expected to grow by 3.2% between 2017 and 2026.

A silicon EPI wafer is a thin piece of silicon that has been processed to produce an electronic device. Silicon EPI wafers are used in the production of microprocessors, digital devices, and other electronic components.

Silicon EPI Wafer Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of systems, including manual transfer systems and robotic transfer systems, are used to transfer silicon EPI material from the tool to the work piece. They include silicon EPI wafer drivers and restraints. During manual transfer, a hand-held device is used to grip the work piece, while during robotic transfer, an arm with a gripper grips the EPI material.



Silicon EPI Wafer Market Key players

Applied Materials, Inc.; II-VI Incorporated; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; SUMCO CORPORATION; Wafer World Inc.; Siltronic AG; NICHIA CORPORATION; EpI GaN nv (Soitec Belgium N.V.); and SK Siltron Co., Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the silicon EPI wafer market.



Silicon EPI Wafer Market Segmentations

BY Type

• 300 mm

• 200 mm

• 150 mm

• Others

BY Application

• Memory

• Logic/MPU

• Others



