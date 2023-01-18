Traffic Management Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic Management Market Value and CAGR

TM market size was $35.2 billion in 2015 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2021.

The term traffic management (TM) refers to a coordinated use of transportation facilities, like roads, bridges, and tunnels, for movement of people and goods. As a result of TM systems, traffic congestion can be managed and vehicle travel efficiency can be improved worldwide. TM systems are used to manage traffic congestion and improve vehicle travel efficiency.



Traffic Management Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market is driven by increasing demand for mobility, BYOD, cloud computing, and big data capabilities across various industries. There is a lack of awareness among transportation planners about the benefits of TM. TM systems are also expensive, which may hinder their adoption by transportation agencies. This may hinder the adoption of TM solutions.



Traffic Management Market Key players

Among the companies are Cubic Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group (Atkins), Thales Group, GE, Siemens AG, Kapsch TrafficCom, TomTom International BV, Q-Free ASA, and Trans Core.



Traffic Management Market Segmentations

By Airspace

• Air Traffic Services (ATS)

• Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)

• Airspace Management (ASM)

• Aeronautical Information Management (AIM)

By Investment Type

• New Installation

• Modernization & Upgradation

By Application

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation

By End Use

• Commercial

• Military

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software & Solutions

• By Service

• ATM as a service

• Maintenance Service

• Support Service

By Airport Size

• Large

• Medium

• Small



