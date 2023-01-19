Intelligent Pigging Technology Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Pigging Technology Market Value and CAGR

The global intelligent pigging market was valued at approximately 700 million US dollars. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% between 2021 and 2027, reaching a market value of approximately $1005.92million by 2027.

Intelligent pigging is a non-destructive technique for evaluating the condition of pipelines. It involves inserting specialised pigs, or devices, into pipelines in order to inspect them from the inside. These swine are equipped with sensors and other technology that can detect pipeline defects such as corrosion, cracks, and other flaws.



Intelligent Pigging Technology Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The intelligent pigging market is driven by a number of factors, including the rising demand for non-destructive inspection techniques, the growing need for asset integrity management, and the rising emphasis on safety and risk management in the oil and gas industry.

There are also several restraints on the intelligent pigging market, such as the high cost of the technology, the absence of industry-wide standardisation, and the difficulties associated with operating in remote areas.



Intelligent Pigging Technology Market Key players

Major market players included in this report are. ConocoPhillips,T.D. Williamson, Inc,LIN SCAN ,GE Oil and Gas (PII Pipeline Solutions),Baker Hughes Incorporated,Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.,NDT Global,OMV Group,Petrobras,Royal Dutch Shell PLC.



Intelligent Pigging Technology Market Segmentations

By Technology

• Flux Leakage

• Ultrasonic Test

By End Use

• Oil

• Gas



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market, by End-Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market Dynamics

3.1. Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing consumption of petroleum products and natural gas

3.1.1.2. Rising integration of automation technology

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Stringent Regulations

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Investment in Small Pigs for Conventional Use

Chapter 4. Global Intelligent Pigging Technology’s Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.

