Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Value and CAGR

The global cannabis infused drinks market has reached a valuation of US$ 400 million in the year 2022 and is predicted to race ahead and end up at US$ 8.7 billion by 2032. This astounding market growth is because worldwide demand for cannabis infused drinks is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 37.8% through 2032.

Cannabis-infused drinks are becoming increasingly popular, not just for their psychoactive effects but also for the health benefits they provide. In fact, cannabis-infused drinks are now being marketed as a healthy alternative to energy drinks and sports drinks. The market for cannabis-infused drinks is expected to be driven by increasing recreational and medical marijuana usage, rising awareness about the health benefits of cannabis, and increased demand for functional beverages. Cannabis has been used for centuries for medicinal and recreational purposes. As the cannabis industry has grown, so too has the market for cannabis-infused drinks.



Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market is likely to be driven by the increasing legalization of cannabis in various regions across the globe, as well as the increasing demand for recreational and medicinal cannabis.

However, risks such as legislative prohibitions and unfavorable public opinion could negatively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) guidelines are still restrictive in many regions, which could limit the acceptance of cannabis-infused drinks by consumers. Additionally, stringent regulations governing food safety and quality could also hamper the growth of this market.



Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Keyplayers

Some key players in this market are CAN, Artet, The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc., Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brands, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp., Aphria, Canopy Growth.



Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Segmentations

By Product Cannabis Infused Drinks Market has been segmented into:

• Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Drinks

• Cannabis Infused Alcoholic Beer

• Cannabis Infused Wine

• Cannabis Infused Spirits

Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Drinks

• Cannabis Infused Water/ Sparkling Water/ Functional Drinks/Soda

• Cannabis Infused Tea

• Cannabis Infused Coffee

• Cannabis Infused Juices

By Component Cannabis Infused Drinks Market has been segmented into:

• Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Drinks

• Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Infused Drinks



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Component

2.4.1. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Component : 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL CANNABIS INFUSED DRINKS MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL CANNABIS INFUSED DRINKS MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

5. GLOBAL CANNABIS INFUSED DRINKS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - By Product

5.3.1. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL CANNABIS INFUSED DRINKS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - By Component

6.2.1. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Component 1

6.2.2. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Component 2

6.2.3. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Component 3

6.2.4. Cannabis Infused Drinks Market - Component 4

Toc Continue………………………..



