Retirement Communities Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement Communities Market Value and CAGR

The market is anticipated to expand at an7% annual pace from $178.6 billion in 2019 to $250.3billion in 2024.Retirement communities offer a variety of services and amenities, including access to medical care, transportation, home maintenance and repair services, recreational activities, social gatherings and more. Depending on the community you choose, there may also be other lifestyle benefits such as dining options or fitness centers. One of the most appealing features for many seniors is that retirement communities provide a supportive environment where they can make connections with their peers who are in similar life stages. This enables them to remain active while still having access to necessary resources.



Retirement Communities Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Retirement communities are also being forced to adapt to changing standards of care and technology. As people age, they often require more services and support than ever before due to a variety of medical conditions or mobility issues. Retirement communities must stay ahead of the curve when it comes to offering new amenities, such as assisted living facilities, home healthcare services and telemedicine options. Additionally, retirement communities may need to invest in updated technology systems in order to keep up with current regulations or offer enhanced security monitoring for their residents.

Retirement Communities Market Key players

The Major keyplayers in Retirement Communities Market Brookdale Senior Living Inc.; Sunrise Senior Living; Atria Senior Living Group; Life Care Centers of America; Erickson Living.



Retirement Communities Market Segmentations

By Community Type

• Continuing Care Retirement Communities

• Rest Homes

• Assisted Living Facilities

• Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care

Based on Type

• Profit

• Non-profit

Based on Application

• Ordinary

• Advanced



Table of content

1. Retirement Communities Market Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Segmentation By Geography

2.2. Segmentation By Community Type

3. Retirement Communities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Segmentation By Community Type

3.2.1. Continuing Care Retirement Communities

3.2.2. Rest Homes

3.2.3. Assisted Living Facilities

3.2.4. Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care

4.Retirement Communities Market, Supply Chain Analysis

4.1. Resources

4.2. Retirement Communities

4.3. Other Service Providers

4.4. Payers

4.5. End-Users

5. Retirement Communities Market Customer Information

5.1. Decline in Assisted Living Providers Workforce

5.2. Staff Engagement In Independent Senior Living Community

5.3. Low Confidence In The Ability To Afford Long Term Care

5.4. Affordability Is The Key Factor When Choosing A Location For Senior Housing In The UK

5.5. Living In Retirement Villages Is An Attractive Proposition For Seniors In The UK

5.6. Assisted Living Facilities Observed Inadequate Care Planning

5.7. High Customer Satisfaction With Nursing Care Provided To Elderly Parents

5.8. Convenient Location Is The Top Priority For Choosing A Retirement Community

5.9. Large Demand-Supply Gap In Retirement Housing In The UK

5.10. Assisted Living Residents Are Satisfied With Their Quality Of Life At Retirement Communities



