Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

The main companies that compete with it are Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., Atos Medical, Servona GmbH, and Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik—Vertrieb.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Value and CAGR

The market for voice prosthesis devices and equipment is expected to grow by 4.5% between 2016 and 2020. As a result of growing awareness of the potential benefits of voice prostheses, such as improved communication quality, increased work productivity, and reduced reliance on verbal communication, the demand for voice prosthesis devices and equipment has increased. An oral speech prosthesis restores or improves a user's oral communication ability.



Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A growing demand for devices that can assist people with speech disabilities in communicating more easily is one of the key factors driving the growth of the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market. As well as technological advances, increased R&D initiatives by companies, and growing awareness of the advantages of voice prosthesis devices, other factors are contributing to this market's growth.



Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Key players

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Segmentations

By Device Type

• Indwelling Voice Prosthesis

• Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis

By Product Type

• Soft Valve Assembly

• Hard Valve Assembly

• Others

By Value Type

• Blom-Singer Valve

• Provox Valve

• Groningen Valve

By Material Type Silicone Rubber

• Silicone

• Fluoroplastic

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other End Users



Table of content

1. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Segmentation By Geography

2.2. Segmentation By Device Type

2.3. Segmentation By End User

2.4. Segmentation By Product Type

2.5. Segmentation By Valve Type

2.6. Segmentation By Material

3. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Segmentation By Device Type

3.2.1. Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

3.2.2. Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

3.3. Segmentation By End User

3.3.1. Hospitals

3.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.3.3. Other End Users

3.4. Segmentation By Product Type

3.4.1. Soft Valve Assembly

3.4.2. Hard Valve Assembly

3.4.3. Others

3.5. Segmentation By Valve Type

3.5.1. Blom-Singer Valve

3.5.2. Provox Valve

3.5.3. Groningen Valve

3.6. Segmentation By Material

3.6.1. Silicone Rubber

3.6.2. Silicone

3.6.3. Fluoroplastic

3.6.4. Others

4. Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4.1. Indwelling Prosthetic Devices

4.2. New Product Launches

4.3. Strategic Acquisitions

4.4. Use of 3D Printing

5. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

5.1. Impact On Supply Chain

5.2. Impact On Laryngectomy Practices

53. Increase In Telehealth

5.4. Future Outlook

…TOC to be Continued.



