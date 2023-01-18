Asset Management Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023

The global asset management market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.51% in the upcoming years. The global Asset Management industry was estimated to be worth USD 246.5 billion in 2022 and was expected to worth USD 963.1 billion by 2029.

Asset management is expected to register significant growth in the retail sector due to the introduction of innovative IoT solutions coupled with retail asset tracking software, which can record and track an asset's entire life cycle. Also, it helps in boosting stock control and minimize lost and stolen assets through asset tagging. Retail asset tracking tools are smart to keep costs low and profits high. Asset management refers to the professional management of various types of assets, such as securities, real estate, and other financial assets, on behalf of individuals, institutions, and organizations. The goal of asset management is to generate returns for clients or investors while minimizing risk.



Asset Management Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the asset management market has varied over time, depending on economic conditions and other factors. In recent years, the asset management industry has experienced strong growth, driven by a variety of factors such as the increasing global wealth, the growth of emerging markets, and the increasing complexity of financial markets.

There are several risks associated with the asset management industry, including market risk (i.e., the risk that the value of assets will decline due to changes in market conditions), credit risk (i.e., the risk that a borrower will default on a loan), and operational risk (i.e., the risk of losses due to operational failures, such as errors or fraud).



Asset Management Market Key players

Some major players in the asset management market are IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), IFS (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), CGI (Canada), Rfgen Software (US), Asset works (US), Ultimo Software Solutions (UK), Up Keep (US), Asset Panda (US), EZ Office Inventory (US), Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany), Maintenance Connection (US).



Asset Management Market Segmentations

By Component

• Solutions

• Asset Lifecycle Management

• Predictive Maintenance

• Work Order Management

By Application

• Asset lifecycle management

• Labor management

• Inventory management

• Predictive maintenance

• Work order management

• Others

By Organization

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium enterprises



Table of content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Asset Management Market

2.2. Global Asset Management Market, By Component

2.3. Global Asset Management Market, By Application

2.4. Global Asset Management Market, By Organization

2.5. Global Asset Management Market, By Deployment

2.6. Global Asset Management Market, By End User

2.7. Global Asset Management Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Asset Management Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Component

3.3.2. Application

3.3.3. Organization

3.3.4. Deployment

3.3.5. End User

3.3.6. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID 19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Asset Management Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

Toc Continue………………………..



