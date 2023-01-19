Online Gambling Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Gambling Market Value and CAGR

Online Gambling Market Size, worth USD 58 Billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 143 Billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.2%. The market for online gambling consists of sales of gambling activities on the internet by entities such as organizations and sole traders.

Online Gambling Market Growth Drivers and Risks

One of the key drivers of the online gambling market has been the spike in users that came with COVID-19. This is because traditional gambling venues were blocked due to COVID-19, and online gambling sites became the go-to place for many people.

The key restraints on the online gambling market include: Global Recession, Governments across the world implementing lockdown, and a huge loss of revenue for the economy in general. With these constraints, no one is expecting a booming market in the foreseeable future.



Online Gambling Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in Online Gambling Global Market Flutter Entertainment plc; bet365 Group Ltd.; Entain plc; Kindred Group plc; William Hill PLC; 888 Holdings PLC.

Online Gambling Market Segmentations

By Game Type

• Betting

• Casino

• Lottery

• Poker

• Bingo

• Others

By Device

• Desktop

• Mobile

• Other



Table of Contents

1.Online Gambling Market Executive Summary

2. List of Figures

3. List of Tables

4. Report Structure

5. Introduction

5.1. Segmentation By Geography

5.2. Segmentation By Game Type

5.3. Segmentation By Device

6. Online Gambling Market Characteristics

6.1. Market Definition

6.2. Segmentation By Game Type

6.2.1. Betting

6.2.2. Casino

6.2.3. Lottery

6.2.4. Poker

6.2.5. Online Bingo

6.2.6. Others

6.3. Segmentation By Device

6.3.1. Desktop

6.3.2. Mobile

6.3.3. Other Devices



