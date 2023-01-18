SwabTek Launches 2023 National Initiative: $100K Presumptive Field Tests Pledged for Safer Fentanyl/Narcotics Detection
Nationwide in scope, SwabTek will target the donations to better protect first responders and the community at large from Fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics
Our SwabTek narcotics field tests can immediately identify the presence of dangerous drugs on site; providing handlers with vital information to keep their dogs, themselves, and fellow officers, safe”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 31st Annual California Narcotics Canine Association (CNCA) Law Enforcement Training Institute and State Conference, SwabTek Executive Chairman of the Board Matthew Hornor announced the company’s most substantial corporate relations campaign to date: pledging $100,000 in donated presumptive narcotics field tests in 2023. Nationwide in scope, SwabTek will target the donations to better protect first responders most at risk of Fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics exposure and poisoning; and support drug prevention, education outreach programs designed to curb demand and prevent accidental overdoses.
— Executive Chairman SwabTek, Matthew Hornor
Launching the 2023 SwabTek initiative, the company targeted its first donations to support the often overlooked, but most greatly at risk, potential victims of deadly Fentanyl and other narcotics poisoning - the drug detection and law enforcement canine officers. Over the holidays, SwabTek donated multi-drug presumptive field test kits to every canine enforcement team in Sacramento, California.
“The rates (of Fentanyl poisonings) have gone up. The seizures have gone up. And you are seeing more-and-more of it coming into our country,” stated Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper. “These officers run across it day in and day out; and they seize it. A lot of these dogs do narcotics detection and find these things (Fentanyl), and by then it’s too late…this SwabTek testing is a tool that we can use ahead of time, to ensure the dog’s safety, as well as the handler’s safety. It’s very timely.”
Following the Sacramento canine teams’ enthusiastic and positive response, SwabTek exponentially expanded its donation to support canine teams state and nationwide; providing presumptive, narcotics field test kits to every attending CNCA member representing a canine team at the January conference.
Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin; and the Center for Disease Control estimates it is responsible for more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the past year.
According to American Veterinary Medicine Association and FDA reports, working dogs are particularly susceptible to narcotics poisonings through inhalation or accidental ingestion. As Fentanyl and opioids are so potent, only a tiny amount may quickly cause canine overdose and death.
“If our canine enforcement officers are exposed to deadly narcotics, the handler may have only minutes to identify the cause and administer treatment or seek emergency veterinary care,” states Hornor, a Sacramento native. “They simply don’t have time for slow, traditional protocols. Our SwabTek narcotics field tests can immediately identify the presence of dangerous drugs on site; providing handlers with vital information to keep their dogs, themselves, and their fellow officers, safe. We are very proud to make this donation. And look forward to implementing more supporting first responder safety and drug prevention programs in the upcoming year.”
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer, producing the world's only dry reagent narcotics field tests set on paper. SwabTek’s innovative technology replaces traditional field tests’ hazardous liquid chemicals and glass bottles - thereby ensuring canine and community safety.
SwabTek’s products are available to institutions and enforcement agencies for purchase from company representatives and online. To receive a quote or learn more about the product line: https://swabtek.com/pages/quote, call: (775) 277-7977 or Email: Sales@SwabTek.com.
SwabTek also manufactures at-home, personal test kits; also available online or in retail stores under its “Verifique” brand: “https://www.verifique.net/.
For more information or view videos of product demonstrations: https://swabtek.com/pages/resources
